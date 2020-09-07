Left Menu
Tennis-Osaka blasts past Kontaveit to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Osaka's left thigh was heavily strapped as she continues to manage a hamstring injury but she moved superbly to set up a clash against unseeded American Shelby Rogers.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former champion Naomi Osaka was at her free-swinging best as she stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit on Sunday. In a battle of baseline blasters, fourth seed Osaka had the edge in firepower over 14th seed Kontaveit in the late match at Arthur Ashe stadium.

Kontaveit showed grit to save five match points at 5-4 in the second set but bowed out netting a forehand at the end of another baseline skirmish. Osaka's left thigh was heavily strapped as she continues to manage a hamstring injury but she moved superbly to set up a clash against unseeded American Shelby Rogers.

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

