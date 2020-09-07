Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kemp's two-run blast lifts Rockies past Dodgers

Taylor's two-run shot in the sixth, his third of the season, gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. Kemp's shot over the wall in left field came on an 0-1 cutter from Ferguson, who has given up five runs and eight hits over his last two innings over three outings.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:58 IST
Kemp's two-run blast lifts Rockies past Dodgers

Matt Kemp hit a two-run home run against his former team to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Josh Fuentes also hit a home run as the Rockies took the lead on three different occasions Sunday while handing the Dodgers their first series loss of the season.

Colorado improved to 2-1 to start a key six-game road trip that figures to be key for their postseason chances. The Rockies (20-20), who are toiling at the bottom of playoff-eligible teams in the National League, now head to San Diego for a three-game series. Corey Seager hit two home runs for the Dodgers, while Will Smith and Chris Taylor also went deep. AJ Pollock had three hits for Los Angeles, which is now 10-1-3 in its 14 series this season, but still has the best record in baseball at 30-12.

With the Rockies trailing 6-5 in the eighth inning, Kemp hit a home run to left field, his fourth, with Kevin Pillar aboard. It came against Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson (2-1), who has given up four home runs in 18 outings, but three have come in his last three appearances. Kemp now has 285 home runs in his career with 117 of those at Dodger Stadium, fourth most all-time in the ballpark. He played his first nine seasons in Los Angeles (2006-13) and returned for one more season in 2018.

Seager started the back-and-forth affair with a home run in the first inning before Fuentes gave the Rockies the lead with a two-run shot in the second, his first of the season. Smith's home run tied the game 2-2 before the Rockies took a 4-2 lead on RBI singles from Raimel Tapia and Nolan Arenado. Seager's second home run, and 11th on the season, was a two-run shot that tied the score 4-4, before a Garrett Hampson RBI triple gave Colorado a 5-4 lead. Taylor's two-run shot in the sixth, his third of the season, gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead.

Kemp's shot over the wall in left field came on an 0-1 cutter from Ferguson, who has given up five runs and eight hits over his last two innings over three outings. Rockies right-hander Yency Almonte (3-0) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save, getting Seager to ground out to end it with two aboard.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. NATION DEL29 VIRUS-LD CASES Indias COVID-19 infection tally crosses 42 lakh New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chetti Street suddenly came down at around 10.30 pm on Sunday tra...

Fall in GDP alarming; time for bureaucracy to take meaningful action: Rajan  

New Delhi, Sep 7 PTI&#160;Terming the 23.9 per cent fall in economic growth in June quarter alarming, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan has said bureaucracy should come out of complacency and take meaningful action. &#160; &#160;...

Xi is reportedly angered by Indian defiance along border

Predictably, China has reacted angrily to successful Indian military action along the Line of Actual Control LAC, with the Peoples Liberation Army PLA caught napping when Indian troops moved to occupy hilltop features near Lake Spanguur on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020