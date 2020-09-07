Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays try to get offense going against Nationals

In nine career starts against Washington, he had struggled to a 2-5 record and 6.23 ERA. Firmly entrenched in the National League East's cellar, Washington has lost eight of its last 10 games and appears to be just what Tampa Bay's offense -- which produced six hits in each of its three games against Miami -- needs to get back on track.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:17 IST
Rays try to get offense going against Nationals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays continue to get winning efforts from players they didn't pencil into their plans coming out of spring training 2.0. Add outfielder Randy Arozarena to the list of unsung contributors helping the Rays (28-13), who open a two-game series against the Washington Nationals (14-25) in the nation's capital Monday night, to the AL's best record.

Recently added to the roster from the alternate training site, the speedy Arozarena came off the bench Saturday against the Miami Marlins and produced a two-hit night. On Sunday afternoon when little went right for the Rays, he boosted the team with a three-hit game -- belting a pair of solo homers -- as the Rays won a 5-4 thriller with two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Brandon Lowe secured the club's 15th comeback victory with a walk-off sacrifice fly to score pinch-runner Brett Phillips after Ji-Man Choi's pinch-hit double tied it 4-4. Arozarena, 25, was traded by St. Louis to the Rays on Jan. 9. With the first incarnation of spring training shutting down in mid-March, Tampa Bay's staff hadn't fully gotten to know the Cuban player.

"Randy's certainly a talented player that we're getting to know on the fly," said Rays manager Kevin Cash. "The first impression is there's a lot to like. He has a knack for finding the (bat's) barrel and can do a lot of special things." In addition to Arozarena, what's also special is how the Rays have taken care of business in their 2020 series.

Since losing all three games in Baltimore from July 31 to Aug. 2, Cash's bunch hasn't dropped any of its last 10 series -- winning eight and splitting two. The club stretched its lead in the AL East to 5 1/2 games over second-place Toronto, which lost and split two series against Tampa Bay last month.

The win over the Marlins gave the Rays a 66-57 edge in the Citrus Series. They also are 10-3 in one-run games, 4-2 in extra innings, and 5-1 against Miami this season. Right-hander Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.82 ERA) will make his second start since coming off the injured list Wednesday and will likely pitch no more than four innings. In nine career starts against Washington, he had struggled to a 2-5 record and 6.23 ERA.

Firmly entrenched in the National League East's cellar, Washington has lost eight of its last 10 games and appears to be just what Tampa Bay's offense -- which produced six hits in each of its three games against Miami -- needs to get back on track. Washington made the decision Saturday to recall its top prospect -- third baseman Carter Kieboom -- to play the hot corner the remainder of the season. The team designated Wilmer Difo for assignment in a corresponding move.

"We're going to see what we've got and wanted him to play," said Nationals manager Dave Martinez, a Tampa Bay assistant coach from 2008 to 2014. "I told him, 'You'll bat somewhere in the middle of the lineup, so just go out there, have fun and do your thing.' "This is a perfect opportunity for him to go out there and play every day and see what he's got."

Kieboom, 23, is batting .207 with no extra-base hits and six RBIs in 19 games, but the 2016 first-round pick (28th overall) has shown a good eye with 12 walks. Washington ace Max Scherzer (3-2, 3.95 ERA) won three times last month but lost 3-0 his last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies. The righty is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rays.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned ...

Most TMC MPs aged over 65 yrs likely to skip Parliament session

A majority of TMC MPs above the age of 65 years are likely to skip the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19, party sources said. Although there has been no official communication by the party ...

AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gu...

JU final semester exams in digital mode but no dates fixed

Jadavpur University has decided that the final semester examination in arts and science stream will be held in digital mode but the date for the tests has not been fixed, an official said on Monday. The faculty meeting of the university on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020