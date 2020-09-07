Left Menu
Buttler heaps praise on Malan and Moeen after win over Australia in 2nd T20I

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:43 IST
England batsman Jos Buttler . Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Jos Buttler has heaped praise on Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali for providing support from the other end after playing an unbeaten match-winning knock of 77 in the second T20I against Australia. Chasing a moderate target of 158 at Ageas Bowl, Buttler played a quickfire knock of 77 runs off 54 balls studded with two sixes and eight fours. He also had an 87-run crucial partnership with Malan for the second wicket.

Malan smashed 42 off 32 balls at a striker rate of 131.25. Buttler had a 23-run brief partnership with Ali to steer England over the line. All-rounder Ali remained unbeaten on 13 runs off six balls as Three Lions chased the target in 18.5 overs.

"Best place to bat in T20s, wicket got a bit better and that was a manageable target. The guys bowled well up top and pegged them back. If we got through 2-3 opening overs and settled down, we got a partnership going with Dawid and that set us up. Every time Dawid's got a chance he does brilliantly, and at the end Moeen said he was happy to take on the leg-spinner turning it into him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Buttler as saying after the match. "When someone hits those two boundaries it takes the pressure off. [Finish it yourself?] The game can change quickly, bit of a tricky surface so you want to take ownership and see your team over the line," he added.

Earlier in the day, Australia spinner Ashton Agar termed Jos Buttler as England's best white-ball player currently. "Buttler is an incredible player, he can hit all around the ground, he is difficult to bowl to, he finishes the games off, he is often there at the end taking England over the line, hats off to him, he is an incredible player. He is probably their best white-ball player currently," Agar said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

When asked how difficult it is to bowl to Buttler, Agar replied: "It is tough, we know he is a gun player, there is no question about that, however, your belief in yourself can be your biggest asset or weakness. If you are at the top of your mark thinking how am I going to bowl to this bloke, then you are already making the job hard for yourself. Sometimes guys play really well and you need to appreciate them." Buttler will miss the third T20I against Australia as he has left the bio-secure bubble in Southampton, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Australia have already lost the three-match T20I series against England after coming up short in the first two matches. The third and final T20I of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

