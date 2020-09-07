Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACB bans Noor Mohammad for 5 years for breaching anti-corruption code

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has banned domestic team assistant coach Noor Mohammad "Lalai" from all forms of cricket for a period of five years after he accepted four charges related to the breaching of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:24 IST
ACB bans Noor Mohammad for 5 years for breaching anti-corruption code
Afghanistan's domestic team assistant coach Noor Mohammad (Photo/ACB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has banned domestic team assistant coach Noor Mohammad "Lalai" from all forms of cricket for a period of five years after he accepted four charges related to the breaching of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code. "Noor Mohammad's position assistant coach -- someone who represents or is affiliated to an Afghanistan domestic team affiliated to ACB -- namely Kapisa in 2019 two-day provincial tournament, constitutes a Participant for the purposes of the code, furthermore, he is also a full-time coach with Hampalana private Cricket Academy," ACB said in a release.

"The charges relate to the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL 2019), a national team player X was approached by Noor Mohammad Lalai with the reference to "work" being a request to assist with the spot-fixing in a few matches in the mentioned tournament," it added. Under the provisions of the Code, Noor chose to admit the charges levied against him and agreed to the sanctions by ACB in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Addressing the matter, ACB's Senior Anti-Corruption manager, Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said: "This is a very disappointing and serious offence where a domestic level junior coach is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in SCL 2019. The coach, as an agent tried to get one of the national team player to engage in corruption of spot fixing of few matches in SCL 2019. Luckily, he failed to do so as he was reported." Quraishi further added: "I would like to place on record my grateful appreciation and thanks to national player X who displayed true bravery and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognized it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal."

Quraishi also pointed out that without Noor's admission of guilt and full cooperation with ACU throughout the investigation, the ban could have been significantly longer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Air passenger traffic grows by 26 pc sequentially in Aug: Icra

Mumbai, Sep 7 PTI&#160;Air passenger traffic in the country logged a 26 per cent month-on-month growth at 26 lakh passengers in August with airlines scaling up capacity by 27 per cent over July, rating agency Icra said on Monday. Passenger ...

UK expected to announce more flexible travel quarantine rules - BBC

Britains government is expected to announce on Monday that it will adopt a regional approach to travel corridors, meaning that travellers from areas of countries that are less affected by COVID-19 will not need to quarantine, the BBC said.T...

2020 season preview capsules: AFC South

AFC South listed in predicted order of finishIndianapolis Colts Projected 2020 record 10-62019 record 7-9 2019 summary The Colts weathered the blow of Andrew Lucks retirement surprisingly well at first, opening 5-2. But Jacoby Brissetts pro...

Three Somali special forces killed, US officer wounded in car bomb -Somali official

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a U.S. officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the forces base in the countrys south, a regional Somali government official said. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020