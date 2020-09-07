PV Sindhu agrees to play in Thomas Uber Cup

Shuttler PV Sindhu would be participating in the upcoming Thomas Uber Cup, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed on Monday. Earlier, Sindhu had decided to opt out of the tournament due to personal reasons, but now on the request of Sarma, she has agreed to feature in the Thomas Uber Cup.

"I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the #ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country @BAI_Media," Sarma tweeted. The 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark.

The World Champion shuttler returned to training last month with the start of the national camp for eight Olympic-bound athletes at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. On Saturday, during an Instagram live session on the Bank of Baroda's official account, Sindhu revealed that her father inspired her to take up sports. On being asked about her inspiration she said: "Dad inspired me to play sports when I took up badminton he never questioned my choice."

When asked "which alternate career would you have chosen", Sindhu replied that as a child she wanted to be a doctor, but now she thinks badminton is better. (ANI)