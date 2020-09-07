Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:00 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in New York under bright sunshine with the temperature reading 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. Canada's Vasek Pospisil plays Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur in the opening match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Sofia Kenin are in action later on Monday. READ MORE:

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge Questionable judgement dogs Djokovic in unbeaten 2020

Djokovic fate a warning for players to keep emotions in check Djokovic gave U.S. Open supervisor no choice, says Obradovic

'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open Djokovic 'sad and empty' after U.S. Open disqualification

Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic's career, says Becker

U.S. Open referee said 'no other option' in Djokovic disqualification Reaction to Djokovic's disqualification from U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic's 2020 season so far List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Djokovic exit ends 'Big Three' reign over Grand Slams Osaka blasts past Kontaveit to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

