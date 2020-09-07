Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 concerns

The organisers of the upcoming French Open on Monday confirmed that spectators would be allowed inside the stadium despite the concerns regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:39 IST
French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 concerns
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of the upcoming French Open on Monday confirmed that spectators would be allowed inside the stadium despite the concerns regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The French Open is scheduled from September 27 to October 11 and stars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, and Simona Halep have already confirmed their availability for the competition.

The decision to let spectators attend was announced as health protocols were unveiled for the clay-court Grand Slam. "The French Tennis Federation has adopted a responsible organisation strategy by limiting the number of spectators at the tournament. Roland-Garros stadium, which spans just under 30 acres in total, will be split into three separate sites, each of which will include a show court and its surrounding outside courts," the French Open organisers said in an official statement.

"In order to adhere to the maximum number of people authorised to gather in one place, the sites' capacity will be limited to 5,000 spectators for the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen sites, and 1,500 spectators for the Simonne-Mathieu site. These exceptional measures mean that the current health and safety guidelines can be respected," it added. Spectators will only be granted access to the area of the stadium shown on their numbered ticket. They can watch matches on all of the courts within the site, including the corresponding outside courts. Only the Simonne Mathieu site does not include outside courts, as per the statement.

"The qualifying rounds will be played without spectators, in order to make it easier for the players from the various ends of the draw to move around the stadium, as there are many players who will need to practice on-site in this first week. The players will be able to prepare for the tournament in peaceful conditions, as the stadium will be open just for them," it informed. On the show courts, one seat will be left empty on every row, between every group of purchasers (a maximum of 4 people who wish to sit in adjacent seats).

On the outside courts, every other seat will be out of bounds, and spectators may sit in any other available seat. The organisers have also confirmed that no "outside court" tickets will be sold for the 2020 tournament. In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the organisers have also asked for masks or face coverings to be worn by everyone over the age of 11, at all times. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK expresses concern over welfare of prominent Belarus protest leader

Britain called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos government to make the return of protest leader Maria Kolesnikova its highest priority following reports that the opposition politician was detained by unidentified masked men. Ko...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020