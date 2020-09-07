Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for verbal abuse of ref
Updated: 07-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:51 IST
The NBA on Monday fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official. Beverley received two technical fouls and was ejected with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday.
The best-of-seven series, tied 1-1, resumes Monday night near Orlando. Beverley finished with just two points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes Saturday.
The 32-year-old Beverley averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 51 games (50 starts) during the regular season.
