Bala Devi is 'pride of Indian football': Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday termed striker Bala Devi, who is playing for the Scottish Women's Premier League club Rangers FC as 'pride of Indian football'. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Good going Bala Devi, the talented and pride of Indian Football at the Scottish Women's Premier League Club Rangers!"

Bala captured the imagination of all after being signed by Scotland's Rangers FC in March this year. The forward managed to get an 18-month deal with the club, making her the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract. With this signing, she also became the first Asian international to join Rangers FC. She is the current top-scorer for the Indian national women's team.

After joining the Glasgow-based side, the 30-year-old had said the level of training is much higher at Rangers FC. "The level, of course, is much higher than India, and it is a year-long league so its very good to be playing in this environment. The movement off the ball, passing speed and physical play is at a much higher level but I am adjusting," Bala had told ANI.

"The girls have been really supportive. Most of them are from other countries so it's a very welcoming and warm environment," she had added. (ANI)