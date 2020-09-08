Left Menu
Eagles' Pederson says Peters will start at LT

Citing sources, the Philadelphia Inquirer said Peters "wants to be paid like a starting left tackle if he's to assume the role for the 2020 season." Tackles, on average, earn significantly more than guards in the NFL. "I'm excited for him and for this team," Wentz said Monday.

Jason Peters is moving back to left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday. "Jason Peters came into my office this morning and he has decided to slide over to left tackle," Pederson said "This is the unselfishness (of Peters). This is who he is. He sacrifices not only his body but for the football team. ... I'm thrilled to death."

Pederson did not say whether Peters' contract had been adjusted. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year, $3 million contract in July to play right guard after starter Brandon Brooks suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

When the Eagles lost starting left tackle Andre Dillard to a torn biceps muscle last month, it was reported that Peters was seeking more money to return to his old position protecting quarterback Carson Wentz's blind side. Citing sources, the Philadelphia Inquirer said Peters "wants to be paid like a starting left tackle if he's to assume the role for the 2020 season." Tackles, on average, earn significantly more than guards in the NFL.

"I'm excited for him and for this team," Wentz said Monday. "... He's been the guy out there and done a great job. We call him 'The Bodyguard' for a reason." Peters is generally considered a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has started 195 of his 205 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Eagles, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013.

