Moore powers hot Mariners past Rangers

Dylan Moore homered and drove in four runs and left-hander Marco Gonzales posted his 10th consecutive quality start at home as the Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4 victory on Monday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 04:58 IST
Dylan Moore homered and drove in four runs and left-hander Marco Gonzales posted his 10th consecutive quality start at home as the Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4 victory on Monday afternoon. Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners (19-22), who won their sixth consecutive game to get back into the American League's wild-card race.

Joey Gallo had a two-run double for the Rangers (13-27), who have lost six games in a row and 18 of their past 21. Moore, activated from the 10-day injured list Friday after being sidelined with a sprained right wrist, hit a solo homer in the third inning and added a three-run double in a five-run fourth after the Rangers had pulled within 3-2.

Gonzales (5-2) went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard (0-5) allowed eight runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four, struck out five and gave up two homers.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the first. With two outs, Kyle Lewis walked and Seager belted a 3-2 pitch over the center-field wall. Moore's leadoff homer to center in the bottom of the third made it 3-0.

The Rangers got on the scoreboard in the fourth. With one out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to center and Shin-Soo Choo lined a single to left. Kiner-Falefa moved to third on Nick Solak's flyout to center and Gallo lined a two-run double to right. The Mariners pulled away in the bottom of the inning. Evan White reached on an infield single and, an out later, Luis Torrens lined a single to right. With two outs, J.P. Crawford walked to load the bases. Moore drove a double into the left-field corner on a 3-2 count, clearing the bases. After a walk to Lewis, Allard was replaced by right-hander Jimmy Herget, who hit Seager with a pitch to reload the bases. Ty France lined a two-run single to left to make it 8-2.

The Rangers tallied twice in the ninth, on a run-scoring single by Solak and Jose Trevino's sacrifice fly. --Field Level Media

