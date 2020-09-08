Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Johnson closing in on FedExCup title and $15 million payday

Dustin Johnson saw his five shot advantage trimmed to three but with nine holes to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club he was still closing in on a first FedExCup championship and a $15 million payday. The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day five clear and maintaining his advantage with three birdies over his opening six holes. Unranked Pironkova overcomes Cornet to move into U.S. Open quarters

Tsvetana Pironkova continued her dream run at the U.S. Open when the Bulgarian beat France's Alize Cornet 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 on Monday to move into the quarter-finals in New York for the first time in her career. Playing in her first tournament in three years, the unseeded and unranked Pironkova had beaten Garbine Muguruza and Donna Vekic in straight sets last week, and prevailed over Cornet in a battle of wits in a near-three hour contest. NHL: No positive tests for sixth straight week

The NHL had no positive COVID-19 tests for the sixth straight week, the league announced Monday. A total of 2,534 tests were administered from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with all 52 members of each club's traveling parties, including players, tested daily. Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for verbal abuse of ref

The NBA on Monday fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official. Beverley received two technical fouls and was ejected with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday. Report questions sincerity of Kaepernick interest

A new report questions the sincerity of teams who expressed interest earlier this summer in bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL. Citing a source, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio called that interest "fake" and said it resulted "seemingly out of guilt" during the aftermath of the Memorial Day weekend death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Reports: Line judge threatened after Djokovic disqualification

The U.S. Open line judge who was hit by an errant ball that led to the disqualification of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has received online threats in the wake of the incident, according to multiple reports. Neither the U.S. Open nor Djokovic revealed the woman's name, but she has been identified as Laura Clark of Owensboro, Ky. Her hometown newspaper, The Owensboro Times, published her name in a story about Djokovic on Sunday afternoon. The London-based Daily Mail also reported that a tabloid in Djokovic's native Serbia revealed her Instagram account, which led to "a barrage of deeply personal abuse." Thiem crushes Augur-Aliassime to reach U.S. Open quarters

Second seed Dominic Thiem edged a first-set tiebreak before turning up the heat to romp into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a resounding 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 victory over Canadian youngster Felix Augur-Aliassime at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. Top seed Novak Djokovic's disqualification on Sunday for striking a line judge with a ball has left Thiem as one of the favourites and the Austrian gave a composed performance to reach the last eight in New York for the second time in his career. Serena battles past Sakkari to reach U.S. Open quarters

Third seed Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-filled 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari on Monday. Early nerves saw Williams start with a double fault, but the veteran then found her footing, playing strong defensive tennis to save all three break points against her in the first set. Mass participation parkruns set to return to England by end-October

Mass participation parkruns, the hugely popular free, weekly 5km running events organised by volunteers, are closing in on a return to England towards the end of October having been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parkrun began as a group of 13 friends in a south-west London park in 2004 before growing into a worldwide phenomenon. French Open to allow 11,500 fans per day between the three showcourts

The French Open will allow a maximum of 11,500 spectators per day to adhere to strict health protocols and curb the spread of COVID-19 when the Grand Slam begins later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Monday. The French Open, traditionally held in May-June, was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held at Roland Garros from Sept. 27-Oct. 11.