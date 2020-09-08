Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year. Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline and kept the errors to a minimum to defeat Australian Open champion Kenin for the first time in three career meetings.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:10 IST
Tennis-Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year.

Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline and kept the errors to a minimum to defeat Australian Open champion Kenin for the first time in three career meetings. Monday's victory was the 23rd of the year for Mertens -- the most on the women's circuit in 2020 -- and she has yet to drop a set in her Flushing Meadows campaign.

"It's always good to look at matches against someone you lose to because you have to be better," Mertens said in her on-court interview. "Actually I watched a match that I lost against her last time." Mertens hit four fewer winners than Kenin but had only seven unforced errors compared to 26 from the American.

"I was just very focused on my game, not too much on her game," Mertens later told reporters. "She can hit those balls, very short cross-court angles. "I think my first serve went pretty well. Also throughout the whole match I didn't really drop anything. That's I think where I'm most pleased at, that I'm stable at every point."

Kenin, 21, had not dropped a set and had won 26 of her 28 service games coming into Monday's fourth round match. But she started off with a double fault against Mertens and then committed an unforced error and those problems plagued her throughout the match as Kenin slammed her racket on the ground in frustration.

Mertens broke Kenin's serve three times to take the opening set and then got the crucial break in the sixth game of the second when the American committed three unforced errors to be broken at love. The Belgian closed out the match with her seventh ace.

In the quarter-finals, Mertens will meet two-times Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, who came back from a set down to beat Czech Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-1 6-4. "It's going to be very difficult to beat her," said Mertens. "She's very experienced. She will be trying to find solutions in my game, I'll try to find solutions on her."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Spain became the first country in Western Europe to register 500,000 coronavirus infections, after a second surge in cases that coincided with schools reopening, while Argentinas death toll surpassed 10,000.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an int...

Japan's worst postwar economic downturn could force new leader to boost stimulus

Japans economy sank deeper into its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus jolted businesses more than initially thought, underscoring the daunting task the new prime minister faces in averting a steeper recessio...

MLB roundup: 10-run sixth carries Jays past Yanks

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansens fourth homer of the seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020