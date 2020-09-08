Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers try to avoid 3-game skid against D-backs

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to avoid something they haven't done all season -- three straight losses -- when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:06 IST
Dodgers try to avoid 3-game skid against D-backs

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to avoid something they haven't done all season -- three straight losses -- when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Dodgers remain comfortably in first place in the National League West with a 30-12 record, but their bullpen -- a strength throughout the season -- failed them in back-to-back losses. Blake Treinen and Caleb Ferguson, two top setup men, gave up go-ahead hits in late innings last Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night, Ferguson served up a go-ahead two-run home run to former Dodger Matt Kemp in the eighth inning that ended up winning the game for the Colorado Rockies. Ferguson has allowed a home run in each of his last three appearances after surrendering only one in his previous 15. "That one to Kemp, it was 0-1, it was down below the zone, and he did a great job of hitting a homer," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. "So it's just one of those things that I want to keep Fergie confident because we're going to keep running him out there."

The Dodgers look to Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA) for the start on Tuesday in Phoenix. Buehler's last start came Wednesday against Arizona at Dodger Stadium in his return from the injured list. Buehler threw five scoreless innings, giving up only two hits with six strikeouts. He did not factor in the decision as the Dodgers won 3-2 in extra innings.

Buehler is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his career against the Diamondbacks, over seven starts. He recorded his win against Arizona at Chase Field on June 3, 2019, throwing eight innings of one-run ball and allowing two hits with 11 strikeouts. The last-place Diamondbacks look to regroup after a seven-game road trip that saw them go 4 for 51 with runners in scoring position. Arizona (15-27) has lost 16 of its past 18 games and is 1-6 against Los Angeles this season.

It would appear the Diamondbacks are beginning to look to next season and the future, as younger players are starting to get more playing time. Josh Rojas was Monday's leadoff hitter, Wyatt Mathisen made his major league debut at third base and got to hit in a key situation late in Monday's game, and Daulton Varsho looks set for at least semi-regular action in the outfield for the rest of the season. "We've got to get home, we've got to get the worm turned somehow and go out and do what we can in Game 1 of this homestand (Tuesday)," manager Torey Lovullo said following Monday's loss.

Catcher Carson Kelly said the players are still enjoying coming to the ballpark each day despite the mounting losses. "That's the beauty of it. Every day's a new day. I know everybody says that, but when you actually believe it and you say it over and over again, the more you believe it, it's going to happen," Kelly said. "So it's a new day (Tuesday), we've got the Dodgers, reset. It sucks, this series and last series, but that's in the past."

Right-hander Luke Weaver (1-6, 7.44) gets Tuesday's start for Arizona. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Dodgers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ntshavheni calls on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action by actively promoting black hair products that are manufactured by black, women, and youth-owned small businesses.A non-ra...

FOREX-Euro drifts ahead of ECB, no-deal nerves knock sterling

The euro-dollar exchange rate drifted lower as traders bid their time on Tuesday ahead of the European Central Banks post-summer meeting later in the week, while renewed warnings from London of a no-deal Brexit kept sterling on the slide. T...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...

EU names Dombrovskis as its new trade chief

The European Unions executive commission is proposing its experienced Latvian vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to take over the post as trade chief of the bloc following the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan. EU Commission President Urs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020