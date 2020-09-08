Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa appoint Dillon du Preez as assistant coach of women's team

Former all-rounder Dillon du Preez has been roped in as assistant coach of the South African women's team for three years, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday. Du Preez, who retired from the game in 2017, will work under head coach Hilton Moreeng, who was re-appointed to the position in July this year. "I am really honoured.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:20 IST
South Africa appoint Dillon du Preez as assistant coach of women's team

Former all-rounder Dillon du Preez has been roped in as assistant coach of the South African women's team for three years, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday. Du Preez, who retired from the game in 2017, will work under head coach Hilton Moreeng, who was re-appointed to the position in July this year.

"I am really honoured. I have been relishing such an opportunity and can't wait to get going," du Preez, who has played 92 first-class, 134 List A and 86 T20 matches with over 600 wickets and 4500 runs to his name, said in a statement. "A lot has been going on behind the scenes for a little while and obviously with the break (Covid-19) I've had to wait a little while before formally joining the team, but now it's finally come and I'm really excited and can't wait to get going with Hilton and the rest of the girls." The 38-year-old has been coaching at Free State and VKB Knights since his retirement and his elevation to the CSA further bolsters the management team. Du Preez has experience in the women's game, having served as the assistant coach for team Coronation in the inaugural Women's T20 Super League. Moreeng, who was handed a three-year extension as head coach in July, welcomed du Preez to the set up.

"We would like to welcome Dillon to the Momentum Proteas set-up. He is a young coach with vast experience of playing the game and his all-round skill will no doubt benefit the girls," said Moreeng, who has been at the helm since 2012. "I am confident that alongside our staff and another recent appointment Dinesha Devnarain (the first full-time Women's Under-19 coach) our coaching setup can help take the women's game to a new level." Under Moreeng, the South African women's team has reached the semi-finals of both the T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the World Cup (2017). The side also finished third behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Women's Championship to gain an automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Rhea has been arrested and ...

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020