Sports News Roundup: Johnson closing in on FedExCup title; Bennett gets first Tour de France stage win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Johnson closing in on FedExCup title and $15 million payday

Dustin Johnson saw his five shot advantage trimmed to three but with nine holes to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club he was still closing in on a first FedExCup championship and a $15 million payday. The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day five clear and maintaining his advantage with three birdies over his opening six holes.

Bennett gets first Tour de France stage win, Roglic retains overall lead

Ireland's Sam Bennett completed his set of Grand Tour victories when he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who already had three Giro d'Italia and two Vuelta stage wins to his name, narrowly outsprinted Australian Caleb Ewan and Slovakian Peter Sagan for his first win in cycling's biggest event.

Bocanegra elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The former U.S. Men's National Team captain is the lone member of the Class of 2020 and will be enshrined in 2021.

Osaka's activism helping her game, says coach Fissette

Taking a stand against racial injustice has boosted Naomi Osaka's motivation and energy going into this year's U.S. Open, her coach Wim Fissette said on Monday. Former world number one Osaka has walked onto court wearing a different mask dedicated to a Black American who has suffered racial injustice in the United States in each of her matches at Flushing Meadows this year.

Former American League president Budig dies at 81

Former American League president Gene Budig died on Tuesday. He was 81. Budig served as the chancellor at the University of Kansas from 1981-94 before leading the American League from 1994-99. Budig spent the last 14 years as co-owner of the minor league Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs, a Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Djokovic's breakaway players body has blindsided ATP council: Anderson

The launch of Novak Djokovic's breakaway players body just before the U.S. Open completely blindsided the ATP player council and could undermine the structure of the men's tour, acting president Kevin Anderson told Reuters. Djokovic sent shockwaves through the sport last month when he stepped down as head of the ATP council along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey and announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media. The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round after he hit a ball to the back of the court in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, sending the official to the floor.

Rising Games costs are a result of IOC's reform delay: study

The Olympic Games' cost overruns in recent decades are a result of the International Olympic Committee's delay in undertaking deep reforms, and it is now paying the price, said the lead author of new Oxford University research. The study, "Regression to the Tail: Why the Olympics Blow Up," claimed all Olympics since 1960 had run over their budgets at an average of 172%.

Olympics: Japan official says Games must be held next year 'at any cost'

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held "at any cost" in 2021, Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Shapovalov seeks to turn the tables on Carreno Busta

Denis Shapovalov takes on Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday and the 21-year-old expects another difficult outing against an opponent who has dominated him on hard courts. Shapovalov, who is seeking a first Grand Slam semi-final spot, has lost three of his four matches against Carreno Busta with his only victory coming on clay -- a surface that the Spaniard grew up on.