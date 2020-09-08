Reports: WR Hopkins agrees to 2-year, $54.5M extension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will become the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to multiple media outlets on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hopkins will agree to a two-year contract extension worth $54.5 million in new money -- an average of $27.25 million per season in 2023 and 2024. Hopkins, who negotiated the deal himself, will receive $42.75 million guaranteed at the signing.

Prior to this deal, Hopkins had three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million extension signed in August 2017 with the Houston Texans. He was set to make $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.9 million over the next three seasons, per Spotrac. The Texans traded Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in April in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round selection and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins, 28, is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl selection earned All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season and caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2019. It was the third time he topped 100 catches and the fifth time he exceeded 1,000 yards in seven seasons since the Texans made him a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2013.

Through 110 games (all starts), Hopkins has 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. --Field Level Media