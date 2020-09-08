Left Menu
Browns RB Hunt agrees to two-year extension

"Today, I'm honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come." Hunt had 43 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and 37 receptions for 285 yards and a score in eight contests in 2019. Hunt missed the first eight games of last season after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Updated: 08-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:17 IST
Browns RB Hunt agrees to two-year extension
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million extension that includes $8.5 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Hunt, a 25-year-old Ohio native, took to social media to announce his deal as well.

"Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing," Hunt wrote on Instagram. "Today, I'm honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come." Hunt had 43 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and 37 receptions for 285 yards and a score in eight contests in 2019.

Hunt missed the first eight games of last season after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. He was banned after video surfaced of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Hunt, who was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards during his rookie season.

He has recorded 3,448 yards from scrimmage (2,330 rushing, 1,118 receiving) and 28 total touchdowns (17 rushing, 11 receiving) in 35 career games with the Chiefs (2017-18) and Browns.

