Only one positive test among NFL players last week

One NFL player tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 30-Sept .5, the league and union announced Tuesday. There were also seven new confirmed positives among team personnel.

A total of 44,510 tests were administered to 8,349 players and personnel. Broken down, that included 17,519 tests for 2,641 players and 26,991 tests for 5,708 personnel. The 2020 regular season gets underway Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.