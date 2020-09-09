Left Menu
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a reported $54.5 million on Tuesday. The deal runs through 2024 and includes a $27.5 million signing bonus and $42.75 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple reports. The Cardinals confirmed the extension but did not disclose the terms.

09-09-2020
WR Hopkins agrees to 2-year, $54.5M extension
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a reported $54.5 million on Tuesday. The deal runs through 2024 and includes a $27.5 million signing bonus and $42.75 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals confirmed the extension but did not disclose the terms. Including the three years remaining on the deal he signed with the Houston Texans in 2017, the total value of his contract is now approximately $94 million for an average annual salary of $18.8 million. "The Cardinals, I can't thank them enough for coming and getting me from my previous team and showing me that my work is deserving," Hopkins said. "I'm looking forward to playing some of my best football with this team and the goal is to be what everyone should be wanting, and that's to win a championship. That's the only thing on my mind."

The NFL Network reported that the extension includes a no-trade clause and a no-franchise tag clause. Hopkins negotiated the deal himself.

"A lot of players in this league are stepping up in their ownership role and taking control of their own destiny," he said. "Seeing players before me who had done that, I thought it was something I could do (with) the knowledge I have." Under the contract he signed with the Texans in August 2017, Hopkins was due to make $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.9 million over the next three seasons -- none of it guaranteed, per Spotrac.

The Texans traded Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in April in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round selection and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Hopkins, 28, is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl selection earned All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season and caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2019.

It was the third time he topped 100 catches and the fifth time he exceeded 1,000 yards in seven seasons since the Texans made him a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2013. Through 110 games (all starts), Hopkins has 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.

