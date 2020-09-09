Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Denmark hold England in goalless stalemate

Defender Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips made their debuts from the start, while Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles came on for their first England appearances. But it was the hosts who had the best chances in the League A Group 2 match with Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen involved on both occasions.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-09-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 03:06 IST
Soccer-Denmark hold England in goalless stalemate
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Denmark in an uninspiring Nations League match at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate's side concluded a troubled international break.

England were without Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden, who returned home following Saturday's win in Iceland after breaking COVID restrictions. Southgate was already without centre-half Harry Maguire who was involved in a fracas on holiday in Greece before the squad gathered for the games.

The only positives for England from these two games was the fact that they return home unbeaten, having given debuts to four more players on Tuesday. Defender Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips made their debuts from the start, while Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles came on for their first England appearances.

But it was the hosts who had the best chances in the League A Group 2 match with Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen involved on both occasions. Eriksen's clever turn in the 37th minute left his former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Eric Dier standing and set up Kasper Dolberg whose fierce shot to the near post was pushed wide by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

GREAT CHANCE Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel was also alert to deal with a Raheem Sterling shot from the edge of the box before Eriksen wasted a great chance in the 81st minute, firing over from a promising central position.

Simon Kjaer should have done better for Denmark with a free header in stoppage time while at the other end England captain Harry Kane rounded Schmeichel only to see his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Mathias Jorgensen. It would have been harsh on the Danes had Kane taken that chance and won a game which England, playing with five at the back, appeared to treat more like the friendlies of the past.

"I learned a lot. We tried a new system which we will get better at," said Southgate. "We wanted to start with stability. We could have probably been a bit higher in terms of our attacking threat in the first half but we were in control," he added.

"In the second half we started to accelerate the game with the changes we made when we felt in control. (Substitutes) Mason (Mount) and Jack (Grealish) in midfield made us more forward thinking." Belgium, who thrashed visitors Iceland 5-1, lead the group with six points from two games with England on four, Denmark one and Iceland none.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea's defiant churches face backlash for hampering COVID-19 response

South Koreas latest COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a public backlash against conservative Christian churches for defying government orders aimed at preventing the diseases spread. At least a third of the 4,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in t...

UK police to charge man with murder over stabbings in Birmingham

British police will charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a spate of stabbings in Birmingham City on Sunday, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Tuesday.This decision was ...

Colombia makes arrests in sex trafficking plot that lured women to China

Colombian police broke up an accused sex trafficking ring that recruited women in Colombia and forced them into prostitution in China, authorities said on Tuesday, exposing a plot of criminal deception that preyed upon poor and vulnerable w...

Soccer-Factbox on Ronaldo's Portugal career

Factbox on the Portugal career of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored his 100th and 101st international goals on Tuesday - Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.- Selected for Portugals squad at Euro 2004, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020