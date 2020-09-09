Left Menu
Joe Panik singled with two out in the second inning and Davis homered in his plate appearance of the season as he was given the start in right field.

Updated: 09-09-2020 07:33 IST
Blue Jays win to continue Yankees' misery

Jonathan Davis, playing his first game of the season, hit a two-run homer in the second inning Tuesday night and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 2-1 at Buffalo, N.Y. It was the fifth loss in a row for the Yankees (21-21), including the first two games of the three-game series with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays (24-18) have won three in a row and occupy second place in the American League East, three games ahead of the Yankees. Toronto starter Taijuan Walker allowed no runs, two hits and five walks in four innings. The right-hander struck out three.

He was replaced by right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (2-3), who allowed one run, three hits and one walk while striking out three in two innings. Right-hander Rafael Dolis earned his third save with a perfect ninth, including two strikeouts.

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ (1-2) struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks. The Yankees loaded the bases on three two-out walks in the first, but the inning ended on a flyout by Mike Tauchman.

Joe Panik singled with two out in the second inning and Davis homered in his plate appearance of the season as he was given the start in right field. It was his third career major league homer. Davis has been at the Blue Jays alternate training site in Rochester and was called up when outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was put on the injured list Monday with an oblique injury.

The Yankees loaded the bases with none out in the fifth on singles by Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks and a walk to Clint Frazier. They scored only once, however, on Tauchman's sacrifice fly. A.J. Cole pitched a perfect top of the seventh.

Michael King replaced Happ with one out in the seventh. Blue Jays left-hander Anthony Kay pitched a perfect top of the eighth.

Left-hander Zack Britton pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth for the Yankees. Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez left the game after the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury. Travis Shaw took over at first base in the ninth.

--Field Level Media

