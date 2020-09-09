Mariners starter Newsome leaves game with injured wrist

Mariners starter Newsome leaves game with injured wristReuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:31 IST
Seattle Mariners right-hander Ljay Newsome was knocked out of Tuesday night's game against the host San Francisco Giants with an apparent wrist injury. Newsome took a line drive from the Giants' Brandon Crawford off his right wrist leading off the second inning.
Right-hander Brady Lail replaced Newsome, a rookie who was making his second major league start. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Seattle Mariners
- San Francisco Giants
- COVID-19