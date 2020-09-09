Left Menu
Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:34 IST
Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-high four RBI for the Phillies, who improved to 21-17.

Didi Gregorius homered, singled, walked and scored three runs. Phillies starter Zach Eflin tossed five innings and allowed eight hits and three runs while striking out six and walking one. All three homers off him came on solo homers.

Hector Neris (2-1) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Rafael Devers homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs for the Red Sox.

Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec each added a solo home run and Christian Vazquez had four hits for the Red Sox, who dropped their second in a row and fell to 14-29. Red Sox starter Martin Perez struggled with his command in five innings as he gave up five hits and four runs. Perez walked a career-high six and struck out two.

Matt Barnes (1-3) allowed the two-run single to Bohm and took the loss. The Red Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning, but Verdugo grounded out to end the threat.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the bottom half of the frame when Gregorius ripped a solo home run to right. Rhys Hoskins later came up with the bases loaded and two outs but lined out to left. Devers hit a solo homer in the third to tie the game at 1.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in bottom of the third when Vazquez committed a throwing error, allowing Bryce Harper to score. Bohm extended the advantage to 4-1 with a two-run single to center. Verdugo launched a solo home run into the second deck in right and Devers followed with his second solo shot of the day to close the Red Sox within 4-3 in the fifth.

In the sixth, Dalbec crushed a 425-foot homer off Tommy Hunter to tie the game at 4. Devers then added an RBI double for a 5-4 Boston lead. --Field Level Media

