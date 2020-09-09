Padres slam Rockies with early 5-run rallies

San Diego spotted the visiting Colorado Rockies a three-run lead in the top of the first Tuesday night, then stormed back with five runs in each the first and second innings -- featuring a grand slam by Wil Myers and a three-run shot by Austin Nola -- to score a 14-5 victory. Myers also hit a solo homer in the seventh to give him 11 homers on the season. Manny Machado added three hits and two RBIs for San Diego.

Colorado scored three times in the first off Padres starter Mike Clevinger on a double by Trevor Story, a walk to Charlie Blackmon and a three-run homer by Nolan Arenado, his eighth of the season. However, Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez was charged with four runs without allowing a hit, and reliever Jose Mujica served up the slam to Myers on his second pitch in the major leagues.

Gonzalez (0-1) opened the game by walking three consecutive hitters -- Trent Grisham, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado -- all on full-count pitches to load the bases. After striking out Mitch Moreland, Gonzalez hit Nola with a pitch to force in the first run. Gonzalez then gave way to Mujica, whose first pitch was a ball. His second went for the Padres' seventh grand slam of the season, Myers' second of the year.

Mujica yielded five more runs in the second. Grisham singled to open the inning, and Tatis drew a walk. Both scored when Machado doubled off third baseman Arenado's glove. Moreland singled off the glove of a leaping Story at shortstop ahead of Nola's home run. The Rockies cut the Padres' lead to 11-5 with single runs in the fifth and sixth, but Myers second homer of the game triggered a three-run seventh.

Clevinger (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over five innings to earn his first win as a Padre. Mujica surrendered seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. He fanned one and walked two.