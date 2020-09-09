Sports News Roundup: beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis; Thomas named PGA of America's player of the year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Friendship takes a backseat as Medvedev faces Rublev

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev rose through the junior ranks together but the two Russians will put their friendship on hold when they meet in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. Medvedev, 24, and Rublev, 22, have been good friends since taking part in Under-10 tournaments and three years ago competed alongside each other at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows. Osaka, who was 0-3 lifetime against Rogers coming into the match, broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka's five and held serve to claim the set.

Summer heat could be a 'nightmare' for Tokyo Games: 2020 advisor

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic does not prevent the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead next year, the blazing summer heat in the Japanese capital could still make the Games 'a nightmare', an advisor to the organizing committee has told Reuters. Although Japan enjoyed a mild summer this year, Makoto Yokohari said that the highest temperatures in a typical August -- when most of the delayed Games will take place -- could mean a dangerous mix of heat and humidity.

Return of fans at French Open will be weird, says Rogers

Shelby Rogers said it was "quite an experience" to play at Arthur Ashe Stadium without fans on Tuesday and the American feels it will be "weird" to have spectators in the stands at the French Open later this month. The U.S. Open is taking place without fans and with strict protocols in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus but the Sept. 27-Oct. 11 French Open will allow up to 11,500 spectators per day.

Donovan departs Thunder after five seasons

Billy Donovan, who came in third in NBA Coach of the Year honors this season, mutually agreed to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The move announced by the club comes less a week after the Thunder lost Game 7 of the their first-round Western Conference playoff series to the Houston Rockets 104-102.

Factbox: NFL - Teams allowing fans inside stadiums amid COVID-19 pandemic

The following is the list of NFL teams allowing a limited number of fans to attend matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the season kicks off on Thursday: Cleveland Browns 'Flawless' Osaka looking good to unveil all her masks

Naomi Osaka brought seven facemasks to the U.S. Open to highlight racial injustice and on the basis of her impressive showing the quarter-finals on Tuesday, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before the 6-3 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the Black American who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

Thomas named PGA of America's player of the year

Justin Thomas added a further accolade to a stellar campaign when he was named the PGA of America Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Webb Simpson won the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average. Thomas, who won three events during the season and finished joint runner-up in the FedExCup playoffs, edged Spaniard Jon Rahm to capture the award, which is based on a points system, for the second time in his career.

Athletics: Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it. But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights".

Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach U.S. Open semis

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev survived a stern test of nerve to reach his second Grand Slam semi-final this year with a 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Croatian Borna Coric at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. After a slow start, Zverev raised his game and showed more poise in the crucial moments against the 27th seed to become the first German to reach the last four at the U.S. Open since Boris Becker in 1995.