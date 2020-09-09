Left Menu
Mills, Cubs shut out Reds

Bote is batting .409 (9-for-22) with nine RBIs in eight games versus Cincinnati this season.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:57 IST
Alec Mills threw six strong innings, and the Chicago Cubs tripled home all of their runs during a 3-0 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. With the wind briskly blowing in, offense was at a premium in the opener of a three-game set. The teams combined for nine hits, but the NL Central-leading Cubs (25-18) made two of their four count.

Chicago jumped on top in the second inning. Kyle Schwarber drew a one-out walk, and Willson Contreras hit an infield single. David Bote then lined the ball over the head of right fielder Nick Castellanos, a former Cub, and it turned into a two-run triple. Javier Baez made it 3-0 for the home side with another RBI triple, also to right field, in the third.

Bote is batting .409 (9-for-22) with nine RBIs in eight games versus Cincinnati this season. Mills (4-3) took advantage of the elements. He gave up four hits while striking out six and overcoming three walks to rebound following two consecutive sub-par outings.

Three Chicago relievers held the Reds in check. Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season and help the Cubs to a second consecutive win. The Reds' Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the hard-luck loss. Aside from the two triples, the right-hander allowed only two other hits while striking out 10 and walking one in seven innings.

Shogo Akiyama had two hits for the Reds (18-24), who have lost two in a row. It was the sixth time this season that Cincinnati was shut out. Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward missed a second straight game due to some reported fatigue that does not appear to be COVID-19-related.

Chicago announced earlier Monday that former Billy Hamilton was added to the team's active roster a day after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets. Hamilton formerly played for the Reds. Meanwhile, recently acquired outfielder/designated hitter Jose Martinez was optioned to the club's alternate training site. Martinez was 0-for-14 in six games since he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. --Field Level Media

