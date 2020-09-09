MLB roundup: Dodgers rally, hang on in 10th

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs in his first career multi-home run game. He hadn't homered in 27 at-bats this year before Tuesday.

The Dodgers (31-12) scored four runs (two unearned) in the 10th off Diamondbacks reliever Yoan Lopez (0-1). Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers' closer, worked 1 1/3 innings for the win to improve to 3-0. However, he gave up Christian Walker's two-run home run and David Peralta's two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th before getting the final out. Arizona (15-28) had the winning run at the plate and the tying run on base but lost its fourth consecutive game.

Padres 14, Rockies 5 San Diego spotted visiting Colorado a three-run lead in the top of the first, then stormed back with five runs in each the first and second innings -- featuring a grand slam by Wil Myers and a three-run shot by Austin Nola -- in a blowout win.

Myers also hit a solo homer in the seventh to give him 11 homers on the season. Manny Machado added three hits and two RBIs for San Diego. Mike Clevinger (2-2) allowed four runs with eight strikeouts over five innings to earn his first win as a Padre. However, Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1) was charged with four runs without allowing a hit, and reliever Jose Mujica served up the slam to Myers on his second pitch in the major leagues.

Nationals 5, Rays 3 Washington scored four early runs, Anibal Sanchez won for the second time in his last four starts and the Nationals held on in a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

Brock Holt was 2-for-4 with a run and a double, and Trea Turner (double, stolen base), Carter Kieboom (double) and Juan Soto each had a hit, run and an RBI for the Nationals, who swept the two-game series. Tampa Bay's Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) returned from the injured list and wasn't sharp after an 11-day absence. The left-hander allowed four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings and tossed 70 pitches.

Royals 8, Indians 6 Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland.

Whit Merrifield crushed a three-run homer and Nicky Lopez joined Franco with two RBIs for the Royals, who posted their first win since a 2-1 victory over Cleveland on Aug. 31. Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana each belted a two-run homer and Sandy Leon also went deep for the Indians, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

Pirates 5, White Sox 4 Jason Martin scored the winning run in the ninth inning for a Pittsburgh victory when catcher Yasmani Grandal dropped a toss home, ending visiting Chicago's four-game winning streak.

Jacob Stallings had an RBI double, Ke'Bryan Hayes stroked a run-scoring triple, and Kevin Newman and Erik Gonzalez each hit RBI singles for Pittsburgh. Grandal hit a two-run homer and Yoan Mancada added an RBI single for the White Sox.

Twins 7, Cardinals 3 (Game 1) Josh Donaldson smacked a three-run homer to power visiting Minnesota past St. Louis in the first half of an interleague doubleheader.

Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz hit a solo shot as the Twins won for the seventh time in their last eight games. They won their third straight game against the Cardinals. Winning pitcher Jose Berrios (4-3) allowed three runs on four hits in five-plus innings. Losing pitcher Carlos Martinez (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first outing since recovering from COVID-19.

Cardinals 6, Twins 4 (Game 2) Matt Carpenter triggered a five-run rally to lead St. Louis past visiting Minnesota 6-4 in the second half of their twin bill.

Carpenter hit a single, scored a run and later drew a run-scoring walk as the Cardinals scored five times in the third inning. They erased a 2-0 deficit against losing pitcher Randy Dobnak (6-3), who retired just eight batters. Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed two runs on five hits in three innings. Reliever Genesis Cabrera (3-1) earned the victory and closer Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth save.

Phillies 6, Red Sox 5 (Game 1) Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift host Philadelphia past Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.

Bohm finished with three hits and a career-high four RBI while Didi Gregorius homered, singled, walked and scored three runs for the Phillies. Hector Neris (2-1) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Rafael Devers homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec each added solo homers and Christian Vazquez had four hits for the Red Sox, who dropped their second in a row.

Red Sox 5, Phillies 2 (Game 2) Bobby Dalbec homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift visiting Boston past Philadelphia for a doubleheader split.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits, a walk and three runs while Tzu-Wei Lin added two hits for the Red Sox, who snapped their two-game losing streak. Chris Mazza (1-1) allowed four hits and two runs in five innings while striking out four and walking one to record his second major league win. Marcus Walden retired Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins with runners on first and second in the seventh inning for his first save of the season.

A's 4, Astros 2 (Game 1) Robbie Grossman broke a sixth-inning tie with an RBI single and Khris Davis drove in two runs, one with his first home run in more than a month, sending Oakland to a win over visiting Houston in the first game of a doubleheader.

Davis, who had totaled just nine hits all season in a part-time role, had two hits for Oakland, as did Laureano and Pinder. Attempting to prevent the Astros from losing a sixth straight, Greinke went six innings, allowing a season-high four runs and seven hits. Michael Brantley finished with three of Houston's seven hits in a lineup that included Alex Bregman, activated off the injured list before the game.

Astros 5, A's 4 (Game 2) Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly broke a seventh-inning tie and allowed Houston to salvage a split of its doubleheader at Oakland. The win ended a six-game losing streak for the Astros.

Having used a four-run fourth inning to erase a four-run deficit, the Astros pushed across the decisive run after an error by A's shortstop Vimael Machin opened the door in the seventh. Enoli Paredes (2-2) was credited with the win after getting the final two outs of the sixth inning. Ryan Pressly notched his eighth save. J.B. Wendelken (1-1), who worked the sixth and seventh innings and allowed just the one unearned run, took the loss.

Giants 6, Mariners 5 Pinch hitter Darin Ruf hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh, and the San Francisco bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the Giants rallied to defeat visiting Seattle.

Alex Dickerson and Mauricio Dubon also homered for the Giants, who have used a 14-5 run to move above .500 for the first time since Aug. 1. Tyler Rogers (2-3) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Tony Watson pitched the ninth for his second save of the season. The Mariners had their six-game winning streak snapped, which had been the longest current run in the majors. Anthony Misiewicz (0-2) took the loss, allowing Ruf's one-out homer to left-center in the seventh.

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1 Jonathan Davis, playing his first game of the season, hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Toronto defeated visiting New York in Buffalo.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the Yankees, including the first two games of the three-game series with the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have won three in a row and occupy second place in the American League East, three games ahead of the Yankees. Toronto starter Taijuan Walker allowed no runs, two hits and five walks in four innings. He was replaced by right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (2-3), who allowed one run in two innings. Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ (1-2) struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings in defeat.

Marlins 8, Braves 0 Visiting Miami hit three home runs to back the stellar pitching of rookie Sixto Sanchez in blanking Atlanta.

The Marlins have won the first two games of the three-game series to clinch their first series win against Atlanta in three years. Atlanta has lost four of its last five games. Matt Joyce and Jorge Alfaro hit solo homers and Garrett Cooper added a two-run blast. That was all the support needed for Sanchez (2-1), the team's top-rated prospect. In his fourth career start, he pitched six-plus shutout innings and lowered his ERA to 1.80.

Orioles 11, Mets 2 John Means tossed six strong innings to earn his first win of the season as visiting Baltimore hit four homers as it continued surging with a blowout win over New York.

The Orioles have won four straight and six of eight to move within a half-game of the New York Yankees in the race for the final playoff spot in the American League. The Mets, who entered Tuesday two games out of the NL's last postseason spot, have lost eight of 12. Means (1-3) allowed one run -- on a Jake Marisnick homer in the second -- and three hits while walking one and striking out five to earn his first victory since last Sept. 28. Marisnick and Jeff McNeil had two hits each for the Mets, who lost by at least nine runs for the third time this year.

Cubs 3, Reds 0 Alec Mills threw six strong innings, and Chicago tripled home all of its runs during a win over visiting Cincinnati.

With the wind briskly blowing in, offense was at a premium in the opener of a three-game set. The teams combined for nine hits, but the NL Central-leading Cubs made two of their four count. Mills (4-3) gave up four hits while striking out six and overcoming three walks to rebound following two consecutive sub-par outings. The Reds' Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the hard-luck loss. Aside from two triples, the right-hander allowed only two other hits while striking out 10 and walking one in seven innings.

Tigers 8, Brewers 3 Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and host Detroit cruised over Milwaukee.

Turnbull (4-2) allowed just three hits and struck out three with three walks for the Tigers, who had lost five of their previous six games. Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop left the game in the fourth inning after being hit on his right wrist by a pitch. Milwaukee scored all of its runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Jedd Gyorko, Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez. Christian Yelich reached base three times for the Brewers with two hits and a walk.

Rangers 7, Angels 1 Lance Lynn gave up just one run and four hits in seven innings, leading Texas to victory over Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers ended their losing streak at six games, while the Angels saw their winning streak snapped at five. It was Lynn's second victory in two starts against Los Angeles this season. Lynn (5-2), who was coming off his worst start of the season (six runs in six innings in a loss to Houston on Thursday), struck out six. Every hitter in the Texas starting lineup reached base either by hit or walk.

