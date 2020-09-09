Left Menu
SLC to launch inaugural T10 tournament in December

With the inaugural Lanka Premier League scheduled to be held in November, the country's cricket board (SLC) is now planning to launch a T10 tournament in December.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:40 IST
With the inaugural Lanka Premier League scheduled to be held in November, the country's cricket board (SLC) is now planning to launch a T10 tournament in December. According to a report in 'Daily News', Sri Lanka Cricket executive committee has already given a go ahead to the event.

"At a meeting held at the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) headquarters yesterday, the executive committee unanimously approved to conduct the inaugural T-10 cricket tournament in December this year," the report said on Wednesday. "After the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in November, all players who participate will be free without any further engagement and as a result, SLC opted to use this time frame to give these players a further opportunity to get into action, which will be conducive for their future tours." Eight teams comprising six foreign players each will compete in the tournament in two venues.

"The names of teams and the venues are yet to be finalized," the report said. "SLC has decided to have six overseas players in a squad, and the tournament will be conducted on par with International T-20 standards.This is going to be the second event after the LPL." Five teams representing five cities will compete in 23 matches in the Lanka Premier League which is scheduled to be held from November 14 to December 6 at three international venues -- Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

