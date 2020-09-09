Roy added to England's ODI squad
Jason Roy was added to England's squad on Wednesday for the upcoming one-day international series against Australia after recovering from a side strain. The explosive opener missed the recent T20 series against Pakistan and Australia with the injury he sustained in training. Dawid Malan was promoted to the reserve list on the day he rose to No. 1 on the Twenty20 player international rankings after scoring 66, 44 and 21 against Australia in the series England won 2-1.PTI | Manchester | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:10 IST
Dawid Malan was promoted to the reserve list on the day he rose to No. 1 on the Twenty20 player international rankings after scoring 66, 44 and 21 against Australia in the series England won 2-1. That took his career average to 48.71 and his overall strike-rate to 146.66. The ODI series against Australia starts Friday in Manchester. They are the first ODI matches between the countries since England won the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year. AP BS BS
