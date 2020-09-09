Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganguly lands in Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations

"My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL...crazy life changes," Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle ahead of his departure with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic. He will be in quarantine for the next six days and is expected to be in the UAE till September 23.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:08 IST
Ganguly lands in Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly landed here on Wednesday to oversee preparations for a bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. "My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL...crazy life changes," Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle ahead of his departure with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

He will be in quarantine for the next six days and is expected to be in the UAE till September 23. The BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November.

The Board would have faced a revenue loss of Rs 4000 crore if the tournament, which usually takes place in April-May, had not got the go ahead. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are already in Dubai. The tournament, despite its strict health safety measures, has already endured instances of contingent members testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Chennai Super Kings has been the worst affected with 13 of its members, including two players, in quarantine after testing positive. Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums when the league starts but some crowd might be approved in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

The event will be played at three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has be...

Departments directed to ensure officials enrol for compulsory ethics in course

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has directed government departments to ensure that officials enrol for the compulsory Ethics in the Public Service online course offered by the National School of Government NSG.The NS...

Gusty winds pose continued wildfire threats in California

Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Wednesday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. Diablo winds in the north and Santa Ana winds in the south were forecast into Wednesday at a time when exis...

BJP turned Sushant into 'Bihari actor' to score electoral brownie points: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday hit out at BJP for allegedly politicising Sushant Singh Rajputs death case and said the party has turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020