Great view to see someone jumping off plane to deliver RR jerseys, says Miller

Rajasthan Royals have been enjoying a good pre-season, stationed at One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage in Dubai going into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. On a relaxed morning at the beach, the Rajasthan Royals players were in for a surprise when they witnessed the Red Bull Skydiving and Wingsuit Athlete Dani Roman twist and turn through the air to deliver them the team jerseys.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:53 IST
Great view to see someone jumping off plane to deliver RR jerseys, says Miller
David Miller and Riyan Parag (Red Bull Media House). Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish skydiving athlete jumped out of a plane, several thousand feet above the Palm Islands, carrying with him a Rajasthan Royals bag. Flying over the awe-struck Rajasthan Royals players as he left a strew of smoke through the air, he parachuted on to the beach and dropped off a bag full of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jersey for the players.

Sharing his experience on this unique Rajasthan Royals jersey launch for IPL 2020 on the beaches of Dubai, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and Red Bull athlete Riyan Parag said: "I am aware of how Red Bull is about extreme sports and adventures so I was excited and expecting something crazy to happen today. Sky diving is something on my bucket list and seeing someone come down from the sky today and land with our jerseys was amazing." Rajasthan Royals' left-handed batsman David Miller, thrilled witnessing the Red Bull athlete Dani Roman fly down to their beachside to reveal and handover their amazing IPL 2020 team jerseys, said: "Our mornings are generally very quiet but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise. It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, brought back a lot of memories." (ANI)

