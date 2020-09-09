Left Menu
Wrestler Krishan now stable, advised home quarantine: SAI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) rectified its mistake and said wrestler Krishan, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he is stable and asymptomatic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:51 IST
Wrestler Krishan (Photo/SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) rectified its mistake and said wrestler Krishan, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he is stable and asymptomatic. SAI on Wednesday announced that Krishan's homestay has been approved by the district COVID Nodal officer.

"Wrestler #Krishan (125kg) who had tested Covid+ during the RTPCR test given by #SAI upon arrival at the #NationalCamp, & was in hospital, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable & asymptomatic. His home stay is approved by District COVID Nodal Officer," SAI tweeted. Earlier in the day, SAI had tweeted that wrestler Navin has been discharged from the hospital which they later clarified that it was a mistake on their part.

"Wrestler Navin (65kg) who had tested COVID+ during the RTPCR test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp, & was in the hospital, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable & asymptomatic. His homestay is approved by District COVID Nodal Officer," SAI had tweeted which they deleted after some time. Earlier, Krishan, Navin and Deepak Punia were tested positive for the virus. The three senior men's wrestlers had reported to the National Wrestling Camp at SAI Centre in Sonipat. All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival, as per the SAI SOP for the resumption of sports activities. SAI had said they have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

