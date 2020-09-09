Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers LB Shazier retires at 28

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL, nearly three years after suffering a spinal cord injury. I'm glad I was able to play alongside you @RyanShazier," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt posted to social media. Shazier said he is stepping away from football, at least for now, to experience other opportunities.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:27 IST
Steelers LB Shazier retires at 28

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL, nearly three years after suffering a spinal cord injury. An emotional Shazier posted a video to social media to make the announcement.

"When I was 5 years old, I made the greatest discovery of my life," Shazier, who turned 28 on Sunday, said. "I discovered the game that I love -- the game of football. Ever since then, I've given my life to the game." Shazier was 25 with a Pro Bowl season behind him on Dec. 4, 2017, when he attempted to make a play against the Cincinnati Bengals and ran headfirst into another player. He collapsed to the ground and was unable to move his legs.

After spinal stabilization surgery and rehab, he regained movement in his legs in February 2018. "To lose the game in a way I never envisioned has not been easy," Shazier said Wednesday. "When you play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you're Superman. That nothing can stop you, but then the moment I got hurt, I stopped being Superman. That was difficult to make sense."

He ends his career with 299 tackles in 46 games (41 starts) to go with seven sacks, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles. Shazier, an Ohio State product selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, was kept on the roster in the 2018-19 seasons and placed on the reserve/retired list earlier this year as a procedural move. He had hoped to play again.

Appreciation for Shazier was quick to follow his announcement. "A remarkable teammate and an even better person!! I'm glad I was able to play alongside you @RyanShazier," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt posted to social media.

Shazier said he is stepping away from football, at least for now, to experience other opportunities. "Football gave me everything I could have ever wanted and more," he said. "It taught me about hard work, dedication, teamwork. It took me to college and the NFL. It made me money and gave me a life most people could only dream about. I'm here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football, how grateful I am for everything football gave me."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MHA grants FCRA registration to Amritsar-based organisation to receive foreign funds to run 'langar', help poor

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed an Amritsar-based association to receive foreign funds to provide free food and other facilities to devotees of Golden temple. Government sources said the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar...

Assam leaders switch sides ahead of assembly election

Nearly 500 people, including former BJP MLA Dilip Moran, from various political parties and social groups joined the opposition Congress on Wednesday, while almost an equal number of people joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly pol...

Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilots supporters raised slogans outside the Congress office in Ajmer as party general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting there with local leaders. While they shouted slogans praising Pilot, an...

Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor

The interim government of Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October to the International Criminal Court, the courts prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020