Rangers activate 2B Odor, put Choo (hand) on IL
Choo's stint on the IL is retroactive to Tuesday after he sprained his right hand in Monday night's game. Odor was in the starting lineup for the Rangers' Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Angels after recovering from an eye infection. Choo is batting .229 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 32 games.Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 02:14 IST
The Texas Rangers swapped players on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, activating second baseman Rougned Odor and placing injured outfielder Shin-Soo Choo. Choo's stint on the IL is retroactive to Tuesday after he sprained his right hand in Monday night's game.
Odor was in the starting lineup for the Rangers' Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Angels after recovering from an eye infection. Odor is batting .150 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 22 games. Choo sustained his hand injury while sliding into home plate in the fourth inning of Monday's game at Seattle. X-rays taken at the park that day were negative. Choo is batting .229 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 32 games.
