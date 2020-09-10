Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fans, same intensity in rekindling of Packers-Vikings

In the Packers' 23-10 win at Minnesota on Dec. 23 in Week 16, Aaron Jones ran for a career-high 154 yards and two touchdowns. Za'Darius Smith sacked Cousins 3 1/2 times in last season's win at Minnesota. Green Bay right tackle Billy Turner (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:17 IST
No fans, same intensity in rekindling of Packers-Vikings

Because of their passionate fans, the Minnesota Vikings pride themselves on having one of the great home-field advantages in the NFL. Even when the nearby rival Green Bay Packers come to town. On Sunday, though, the Packers and Vikings open this unique season in an empty U.S. Bank Stadium. However, that should not diminish the high expectations both hold for 2020.

After consecutive third-place finishes, Green Bay went 13-3, won the NFC North and reached the NFC Championship Game in Matt LaFleur's first season as head coach in 2019. Minnesota, meanwhile, again finished second in the North at 10-6, earned a wild-card playoff spot and eventually lost to San Francisco in the divisional round. Now, amid a season played under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, the Packers and Vikings remain the front-runners in the division. However, the focal point for both teams is specifically on Sunday's challenge.

"We're not focused on anything that's not in front us," LaFleur said while addressing the media this week. "Going into someone else's stadium, whether there's fans or no fans. That's a playoff football team (in Minnesota)." It's also a team Green Bay beat twice in 2019. In the Packers' 23-10 win at Minnesota on Dec. 23 in Week 16, Aaron Jones ran for a career-high 154 yards and two touchdowns. Jones rushed for a career-best 1,084 yards in 2019, and his 16 rushing touchdowns tied for the NFL lead.

Of course, Green Bay's success usually depends on the play of Aaron Rodgers. The star quarterback turns 37 in December but is coming off his eighth season of at least 4,000 passing yards. In 23 career starts versus Minnesota, Rodgers has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 5,475 yards with 43 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. "You get to know those guys," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told the media on Wednesday. "I just wish (the Packers) weren't quite as good as they are. They're a really good football team.

"They know us pretty well, and we know them pretty well." Zimmer's group must also contain three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. A toe issue limited Adams to 83 receptions, 997 yards and just five touchdowns in 12 regular-season games in 2019. He recorded 13 of those catches and 116 yards at Minnesota in the December game.

Stopping Adams could be more of a challenge with corners Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes no longer around. In addition, a defense that ranks second in the NFL over the past five seasons in allowing 18.8 points per game, has seen defensive tackle Linval Joseph and Everson Griffen leave through free agency. Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter (14 1/2 sacks in each of the last two seasons) will miss at least the first three games after being placed on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed "tweak." Minnesota did bring in Yannick Ngakoue (37 1/2 career sacks) from Jacksonville.

Offensively, Minnesota still has three of the best in the business. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins enters his third season with the team with a 69.7 completion percentage, 7,901 yards, 56 touchdowns against 16 interceptions so far. Cousins has 24,107 passing yards for his career.

Running back Dalvin Cook (career-high 1,135 rushing yards in 2019) scored 13 touchdowns last season and receiver Adam Thielen, who was limited to 10 games due to injury in 2019, is the undisputed top receiving threat with Stefon Diggs gone. Cook ran for 154 yards with a touchdown in a 21-16 loss at Green Bay in 2019. He missed the December game with injury.

The Vikings could have a hard time generating consistent offense against a Packers defense (19.6 points per game allowed in 2019) that returns the Smiths, Preston and Za'Darius. They combined for 25 1/2 sacks in 2019. Za'Darius Smith sacked Cousins 3 1/2 times in last season's win at Minnesota.

Green Bay right tackle Billy Turner (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday. Starting LB Oren Burks (groin) was limited. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mets rally from 4 down to defeat Orioles

The New York Mets overcame a four-run deficit Wednesday night, when Pete Alonso capped the comeback with the tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of a 7-6 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The win salvaged a split of the two-game s...

Moto Razr 5G: Motorola's new dual-screen phone is official; priced at USD1,399

HIGHLIGHT6.2-inch Flex View Display48MP camera20MP internal cameraMotorola has finally unveiled its new Razr dual-screen phone with 5G connectivity. The Moto Razr 5G combines a foldable form factor with the next-generation connectivity and ...

WIDER IMAGE-Taoist priest honours China's coronavirus dead with memorial tablets

In a room inside a hillside Taoist monastery in Chinas Shandong province lies a collection of 558 memorial tablets inscribed with the names and home towns of people who died after contracting the coronavirus or while battling the pandemic. ...

Israeli hospital Sheba, UAE's APEX to develop health technologies

Israels Sheba Medical Center and the United Arab Emiratess APEX National Investment said on Thursday they signed a preliminary agreement to jointly promote healthcare technologies in the UAE and the Gulf region. The memorandum of understand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020