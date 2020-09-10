Left Menu
Mets rally from 4 down to defeat Orioles

McNeil hit a two-run homer in the fourth but Stewart greeted Chasen Shreve with a homer leading off the fifth. Orioles starter Jorge Lopez gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:32 IST
The New York Mets overcame a four-run deficit Wednesday night, when Pete Alonso capped the comeback with the tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of a 7-6 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The win salvaged a split of the two-game series for the Mets (20-24). The Orioles (20-22) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Jeff McNeil had three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fourth for the Mets. Michael Conforto hit a solo homer in the fifth and Robinson Cano added an RBI single later in the inning before Andres Gimenez tied the score with a homer in the sixth. Hunter Harvey (0-1) gave up Alonso's homer leading off the eighth.

Alonso finished 3-for-4 while Dominic Smith added two hits. Jeurys Familia (2-0) tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Edwin Diaz allowed one hit while earning his third save.

Ryan Mountcastle was 4-for-4 with an RBI single for the Orioles while DJ Stewart homered and finished 3-for-3. Rio Ruiz had a two-run double and Renato Nunez and Hanser Alberto each had an RBI single. The Orioles turned four singles into a 2-0 lead in the first, when Nunez and Mountcastle each had RBI hits. The Mets cut the gap in half in the second, when Smith doubled and scored on McNeil's one-out single.

The Orioles collected four straight one-out hits in the third, when Stewart and Mountcastle singled and scored on Ruiz's double before Ruiz came home on Alberto's single.

Orioles starter Jorge Lopez gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings. Mets starter Rick Porcello allowed five runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three over four innings. --Field Level Media

