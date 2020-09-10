Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bauer (10 Ks) outduels Darvish as Reds blank Cubs

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 3-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The Cubs remain in first place in the National League Central, but they have dropped four of six and five of eight. Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (7-2) took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in six innings.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:54 IST
Bauer (10 Ks) outduels Darvish as Reds blank Cubs

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 3-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Bauer (4-3) scattered three hits and walked none to earn his first victory in four starts. He notched double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season and the first time since Aug. 7 against Milwaukee.

The Reds (19-24) won for the second time in the past five games and the fourth time in the past 10. Right-handed reliever Lucas Sims got the final out of the eighth inning, and closer Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth to record his sixth save. Chicago (25-19) was shut out for the first time this season. The Cubs remain in first place in the National League Central, but they have dropped four of six and five of eight.

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (7-2) took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out nine before giving way to the bullpen in the seventh. It was Darvish's first loss since his season debut July 25 against the Brewers. He had won each of his past seven decisions.

Cincinnati jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker each drew walks before Mike Moustakas launched a curveball over the right-field wall for his fourth homer. It was the second homer in the past five games for Moustakas, who is in his first season with the Reds. He had gone 21 straight games without a home run before his recent five-game stretch.

Both starters settled into a groove after that point. Victor Caratini's single to lead off the fifth inning marked the Cubs' only hit through their first seven frames. Likewise, Cincinnati managed no hits between the second and sixth innings after tallying a pair of hits in the first. Darvish sat down nine in a row before Brian Goodwin drew a walk in the fourth.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dominic Thiem becomes first Austrian to reach US Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem on Thursday became the first Austrian ever to reach the semifinals of the US Open. In the quarter-final match against Alex de Minaur, Thiem secured a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over his opponent. De Minaur, 21, was bidding to become th...

Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the We...

US spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

An American commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station has been named after fallen NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space, for her key contributions to human spaceflight. Northrop...

Athletics get past Astros with walk-off single in 9th

Ramon Laureano, suspended earlier this season for charging the Houston Astros dugout, got a measure of revenge Wednesday night with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving the host Oakland Athletics a 3-2 win in a matchup of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020