Bauer (10 Ks) outduels Darvish as Reds blank Cubs

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 3-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Bauer (4-3) scattered three hits and walked none to earn his first victory in four starts. He notched double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season and the first time since Aug. 7 against Milwaukee.

The Reds (19-24) won for the second time in the past five games and the fourth time in the past 10. Right-handed reliever Lucas Sims got the final out of the eighth inning, and closer Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth to record his sixth save. Chicago (25-19) was shut out for the first time this season. The Cubs remain in first place in the National League Central, but they have dropped four of six and five of eight.

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (7-2) took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out nine before giving way to the bullpen in the seventh. It was Darvish's first loss since his season debut July 25 against the Brewers. He had won each of his past seven decisions.

Cincinnati jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker each drew walks before Mike Moustakas launched a curveball over the right-field wall for his fourth homer. It was the second homer in the past five games for Moustakas, who is in his first season with the Reds. He had gone 21 straight games without a home run before his recent five-game stretch.

Both starters settled into a groove after that point. Victor Caratini's single to lead off the fifth inning marked the Cubs' only hit through their first seven frames. Likewise, Cincinnati managed no hits between the second and sixth innings after tallying a pair of hits in the first. Darvish sat down nine in a row before Brian Goodwin drew a walk in the fourth.

--Field Level Media