Anderson shuts down M's as Giants cap sweep

Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings as the San Francisco Giants completed a sweep of a two-game interleague series against the visiting Seattle Mariners with a 10-1 victory Wednesday night. Wilmer Flores hit a bloop double down the right field line, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Longoria's line-drive single to center.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings as the San Francisco Giants completed a sweep of a two-game interleague series against the visiting Seattle Mariners with a 10-1 victory Wednesday night. Evan Longoria also drove in three runs for the Giants (23-21), who won their fifth consecutive game and have scored four or more runs in each of their past 11.

Anderson (2-3) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four. Mariners left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-3) gave up seven runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

The Giants broke a scoreless tie in the third. Joey Bart and Brandon Crawford opened the frame with singles to left, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. After Mauricio Dubon was caught looking at a called third strike, Yastrzemski hit a 1-2 pitch out to right. It was Yastrzemski's team-leading ninth homer of the season.

The Giants tacked on a run in the fourth. Wilmer Flores hit a bloop double down the right field line, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Longoria's line-drive single to center. A two-out rally in the fifth knocked out Margevicius.

Darin Ruf doubled high off the right field wall before the Mariners issued an intentional walk to Flores. After a walk to Brandon Belt loaded the bases, Seattle brought in right-hander Walker Lockett. Longoria greeted him by lining a two-run single to right, and Bart grounded a single into center to make it 7-0. The Giants added three more runs off Lockett in the sixth. Dubon and Yastrzemski singled, and an out later, pinch hitter Alex Dickerson lined a run-scoring single to left. Flores hit an RBI double to left, and the final run came in on Belt's groundout.

The Mariners (19-24) scored their lone run in the eighth. Dylan Moore led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and came home on Kyle Seager's sacrifice fly. --Field Level Media

