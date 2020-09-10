Deja vu: Dodgers dump D-backs in 10 innings

Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock delivered run-scoring singles in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix. The National League West-leading Dodgers (32-12) earned their second consecutive 10-inning victory over Arizona and seventh consecutive win against the Diamondbacks. Arizona (15-29) has lost five in a row overall and dropped 18 of the past 20 games.

Taylor's single off reliever Kevin Ginkel (0-2) drove home Corey Seager, who started the 10th on second base, and Pollock knocked in Taylor with a one-out hit off Hector Rondon. Blake Treinen worked a perfect bottom of the 10th for his first save of the season.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Jake McGee (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. The Dodgers held a 2-0 lead after Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 14th homer of the season in the opening inning and Enrique Hernandez added his fourth home run in the second inning. Hernandez wore No. 21 instead of his customary 14 in honor of his late countryman, Roberto Clemente, on the day that baseball honored the Pittsburgh Pirate legend and humanitarian.

The Diamondbacks responded against Kershaw in the bottom of the second. Two singles and a walk to open the inning loaded the bases, and Carson Kelly grounded out to drive in a run. Jon Jay's sacrifice fly tied the score at 2, and former Dodger Tim Locastro tripled in Arizona's third run of the inning.

The Dodgers reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fourth off Arizona starter Taylor Clarke. Gavin Lux hit into an RBI forceout, and Hernandez singled to drive in his second run of the game. Clarke was charged with four runs on six hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two.

The Dodgers committed three errors in the game, two on one play after Nick Ahmed's double drove in Locastro to tie it at 4 in the fifth inning. Betts, the Dodgers' star right fielder, was charged with both miscues. --Field Level Media