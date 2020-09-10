Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfortunate but understandable: Pankaj Advani on IBSF's decision to cancel events

As International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) has decided to cancel this year's tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani said that while it is unfortunate, the decision taken by the federation is understandable, keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:25 IST
Unfortunate but understandable: Pankaj Advani on IBSF's decision to cancel events
Pankaj Advani (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Abhijeet Ghumman As International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) has decided to cancel this year's tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani said that while it is unfortunate, the decision taken by the federation is understandable, keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

"It is unfortunate that tournaments have been cancelled, but we all know about the current situation and why they have taken this decision," Advani told ANI. IBSF Executive on Saturday held a virtual meeting to discuss the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, following which the federation had taken the decision.

"The IBSF has, therefore, decided to CANCEL all IBSF tournaments for the year 2020. These tournaments will not be rescheduled," IBSF had said in a statement. The coronavirus pandemic has caused disruption in every aspect of daily life and has affected all sports across the globe. In India, a nation-wide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the virus.

Stressing that every athlete needs to adapt to any given situation, Advani said he looked at the brighter side of things and had utilised his time during the lockdown to learn new things and had spent time with family. "I spent a lot of time with my family which we generally don't get to because of all the tours. I also learned a few things online during the lockdown period... It was the longest break I have ever had," said Advani.

However, the country has started to go back to normalcy, with the government relaxing several lockdown restrictions. Last year, Advani had opined that if the country calls itself a sporting nation, then "we need to celebrate the achievements of all our athletes equally and not just one or two sports". When asked if there has been any change in this regard since the last one year, Advani asserted that it will take time for things to improve, however, the 35-year-old is optimistic.

Recently, in a show named 'The Finish Line', Indian Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra had said that winning the gold medal at Olympics was his "greatest thrill" but it only lasted for a few seconds. "Well, I think the greatest emotion that I had felt was one of relief... And it was a huge amount of relief that what I had set out to do in life, I was able to achieve that," Bindra had said.

"That was the greatest emotion that I felt. Of course, I was happy, it was the greatest thrill of my life. I felt that thrill for maybe two seconds and that's it. But relief and satisfaction and fulfillment was something I think was important," he had added. Reflecting on the same, Advani, who will be featuring on the show on Friday, said everyone has his/her own perception to things. He added that for him, his first title was the most special because of the novelty factor to it. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers go for sweep of struggling D-backs

The Los Angeles Dodgers sport the majors best record at 32-12, and theyre 5-1 in extra-inning games. Both of those marks have been bolstered by consecutive 10-inning defeats of the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers will look fo...

France backs India's candidacy for permanent seat in UNSC

French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Thursday reiterated her countrys support to the candidature of India for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council UNSC. Speaking at the induction ceremony of the first batch of five Rafal...

FACTBOX-Who are Japan PM frontrunner Suga's advisers and supporters?

Yoshihide Suga, the right-hand man of Japans outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has emerged as the favourite to replace him. Following is a list of the advisers, friends and supporters who may help Suga frame the policies of the new govern...

Navalny's condition improving, police guard stepped up - Der Spiegel

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has made further progress in his recovery after what Germany said was poisoning with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, and is able to speak again, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020