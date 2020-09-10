Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

Those games ended the Orioles' 19-game skid to the Yankees and were part of Baltimore's four-game winning streak that was halted with Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets. Despite blowing a 5-1 lead, the Orioles (20-22) are 6-3 in their last nine games and getting standout performances from rookie Ryan Mountcastle and D.J. Stewart.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:05 IST
Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expanded postseason field that is proving anything can happen, and the Yankees find themselves attempting to hold off the Orioles in the playoff race Thursday when the AL East rivals begin a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Even less then a month ago, the idea of the Yankees struggling to hold onto eighth place would have been considered highly unlikely. After a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep on Aug. 17, the Yankees were 16-6 and held a 2 1/2 game lead in the AL East. Instead of expanding the division lead, the Yankees (22-21) are 6-15 in their last 21 games, six games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, and just 1 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore, which went a combined 101-223 in the previous two seasons.

The Yankees ended their five-game skid Wednesday with a 7-2 victory at Toronto when Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered while New York went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position after going only 2-for-32 in those spots during the losing streak. "We've gotten beaten up here for a couple of weeks, especially this last week, and have lost some tough games," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "To finally get back in the win column, I think gives guys a chance to exhale as we head home."

The win occurred a day after general manager Brian Cashman made a rare appearance at a road game in a team meeting to say he still believes in the roster. Three of New York's losses during the five-game skid were to the Orioles last weekend in Baltimore. Those games ended the Orioles' 19-game skid to the Yankees and were part of Baltimore's four-game winning streak that was halted with Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets.

Despite blowing a 5-1 lead, the Orioles (20-22) are 6-3 in their last nine games and getting standout performances from rookie Ryan Mountcastle and D.J. Stewart. "It definitely is feeling like the postseason," Baltimore starting pitcher Jorge Lopez said through an interpreter. "I think we have a pretty good team. We look forward to playing every single day."

Mountcastle had four hits Wednesday to raise his batting average to .383 and has driven in a run in five straight games. Stewart hit three homers last weekend against the Yankees and has homered in a career-high four straight games after connecting again Wednesday. Rio Ruiz hit a three-run homer Tuesday, drove in two runs Wednesday and is hitting .353 (12-for-34) during a 10-game hitting streak.

One of Baltimore's wins last weekend came off Gerrit Cole, who will pitch the series opener. Cole (4-3, 3.63 ERA) has lost three straight starts and has a 5.63 ERA in those starts. Cole has lost three straight starts for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018 and is trying to avert dropping four straight starts for the first time in his career.

Cole has allowed six homers during his skid and his 13 homers allowed are tied with Detroit's Matthew Boyd for the most in the majors. He allowed a homer to Stewart in Saturday's 6-1 loss when he allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits in five innings. Cole is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA in four career starts against Baltimore and will be opposed by rookie left-hander Keegan Akin, who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings while facing Cole.

Akin (0-0, 2.08) is holding hitters to a .174 average (8-for-46) in his first four appearances and has allowed two unearned runs with 14 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings over his first two starts. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India's largest Piggery Mission launched in Meghalaya

Indias largest piggery mission worth Rs 209 crores, was launched in Meghalaya by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said A moment of pride a...

Turkey-Cyprus dispute holding up EU's Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

European Union sanctions on Belarus are being delayed by a separate dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, four EU diplomats said, in the latest sign of paralysis in the blocs foreign policy.EU...

PM Modi to address conclave on school education under NEP-2020 on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on School Education in 21st Century under the National Education Policy-2020 NEP-2020 on Friday through video-conference. The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, whi...

India to launch 11th city gas licensing round soon: Pradhan

India will soon launch a bid round to give out licences for retailing gas in cities to help extend the coverage of environment-friendly fuel to about 500 cities, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. During 2018 and 2019, sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020