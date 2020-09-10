Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saliva ban can impact a lot when it comes to reverse swing: Bhuvneshwar

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has over the years earned the title of being one of the most potent bowling outfits in the history of the Indian Premier League. And one man who plays an integral role in SRH bagging that reputation is Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:34 IST
Saliva ban can impact a lot when it comes to reverse swing: Bhuvneshwar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SPORTZPICS photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has over the years earned the title of being one of the most potent bowling outfits in the history of the Indian Premier League. And one man who plays an integral role in SRH bagging that reputation is Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With the 13th edition of the league nine days away, the pacer is sweating it out in the UAE as cricketers look to hit the ground running post the coronavirus-induced break. Speaking to ANI, Bhuvneshwar threw light on returning to the training ground after the unforeseen break, adapting to the bio-bubble in Dubai, the break helping cricketers come back injury-free, the relationship with SRH skipper David Warner and most importantly the much-debated saliva ban.

Professional cricketers are known to be on the go 24x7 and when they are locked indoors for as long as five months, it gets very difficult. But the pacer is happy to be finally back on the ground, even if there are restrictions in movement. "Definitely, it feels great to me to be back after a long time. Finally, I will get to do something which I love. The bio-secure environment is for our safety so that we can play cricket without any risk. We can't go to many places even in the hotel. There are areas that are designated to the team," he explained.

It was due to the virus that the International Cricket Council came out with a fresh set of rules and that includes the saliva ban. While many cricketers have spoken their mind, none better than Bhuvneshwar to throw light on the topic since he is known as one of the best exponents of swing bowling at present. "I'm sure it's not going to affect swing bowling for sure. It might not make a big difference with a new white ball but can impact a lot when it comes to reverse swing," he highlighted.

Regarding tournament preparation, Bhuvneshwar said having a longish break has both positives as well as negatives. The pacer feels that while a cricketer would have got time to work on the body during the break, returning to top form will also take time. "I would say that there are both positives and negatives to this (coronavirus-induced break). The positive is to get a break and give rest to the body, you tend to recover from injuries if there are any, but then, the negative is that it takes time to come back after such a long break. It might take weeks to get into full bowling (rhythm)," he said.

Talking of preparations, David Warner is back as the captain of the SRH and being a part of the decision-making unit of the franchise, Bhuvneshwar said it is great to have the Australia opener back as the leader as he led from the front when the SRH lifted the title. He also termed it as the beauty of the league that while Warner and Bhuvneshwar will be sharing the dressing room till November, they will be playing against each other in December when India tours Australia.

"Good to have him back as a leader. He led from the front when we won the IPL. That's the beauty of IPL, playing with each other for two months and then playing against (each other) and giving everything to win. That has improved everyone's cricket," he said. A major twist to this edition of the IPL will be the lack of fans in the stands with an eye on the health regulations and the pacer makes no bones about the fact that the fans are an integral part of any cricketer's journey. But he is quick to point that it is important that cricket resumes to bring a smile back to the face of the fans. In fact, his eagerness to see fan engagement recently saw him become brand ambassador of Playerzpot.

"This time it will be different from the previous seasons as there will be no one to watch at the ground and cheer up the players. It does boost our confidence and morale. However, on the other side, the good news is that at least cricket is resuming finally. And I hope that as things get better, everything will come back to normal," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

1,350 kg of cannabis seized, 4 arrested

In the ongoing drive against drugs, 1,350 kg of cannabis was seized from a farmhouse in Kalaburagi, over 600 km from here, police said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested in this connection, the police said.On August 30, a 37-year-o...

TheOlta.com - The Ultimate Marketplace for travel

Travel enthusiasts can rejoice as the ultimate travel search engine and market place for everything related to travel, TheOlta.com, Off-Line Travel Associates has launched. TheOlta.com is an online market platform for the entire supply chai...

ICICI Bank launches dedicated offering for start-ups

With an eye on the growing number of start-ups, Indias second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a new offering, iStartup 2.0, for the segment with improved features. Under the programme, ICICI Banks customers wil...

AstraZeneca should know by year-end whether vaccine works if trials restart

AstraZeneca should still know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine protects people against COVID-19, the drugmakers chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday, as long as it can resume trials soon. The British com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020