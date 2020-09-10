Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goalless draw against Qatar in World Cup Qualifiers stands out for me: Chhetri

On this day last year, India held the 2022 World Cup host Qatar to a creditable draw in Doha. Chhetri, who missed the match due to fever, said he tried his best but his body did not allow him to even make it to the stadium, leaving him to watch the game on TV in his hotel room.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:19 IST
Goalless draw against Qatar in World Cup Qualifiers stands out for me: Chhetri

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri says the match that stood out for him in his illustrious career was the one in which he could not feature -- the goalless draw against Asian champion Qatar in a World Cup Qualifier. On this day last year, India held the 2022 World Cup host Qatar to a creditable draw in Doha.

Chhetri, who missed the match due to fever, said he tried his best but his body did not allow him to even make it to the stadium, leaving him to watch the game on TV in his hotel room. "I would a thousand times prefer to be on the pitch helping my team than be a spectator from outside. "Towards the end, both sides started pushing aggressively for the go-ahead goal, even my volume levels went up and I was screaming like crazy. The tension was too much to take!" Chhetri wrote for the All India Football Federation's official website.

India entered the match as underdogs but shocked the fancied home team with their spirited showing. And the visiting team's best player, who is currently the second highest goal-sorer in international football among active players, missed every bit of the action. "...At last though, the referee blew the final whistle and I was just overcome with emotions. As the boys celebrated with the fans, I was jumping for joy in my room. "It is not every day that you hold the best side in Asia to a clean sheet in their own den -- a team that scored against every other Asian opposition that year. "Of all the matches I have been a part of over the years, this stands out right up there with the best." Though Chhetri has been part of a few triumphs with the national team, he feels they don't come close to matching the draw against Qatar.

"One year on from the result, I still find it hard to recall how many times I have felt the way I felt that that night in Doha. "I couldn't be on the pitch with my fellow Blue Tigers but the way they played and the heart they showed, they gave me a memory to cherish for a lifetime." PTI AH AH KHS KHS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2 members of gang involved in duping nearly 800 people arrested

The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in allegedly duping nearly 800 people by promising them lucky draw gifts for payment of a certain amount, officials said on ThursdayThe accused have been identified as Sunny Goel 28, a...

House, govt to take call on Dy Speaker election: LS Speaker Om Birla

Amid the Oppositions demand for the election of the Deputy Speaker, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Thursday the house and the government have to take a call on it. Talking about the monsoon session from September 14, Birla said holding the...

After Kangana, Manish Malhotra on BMC radar over construction

After Kangana Ranaut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has issued a notice to Manish Malhotra for unauthorised construction at the leading fashion designers house here, an official said. Malhotra has been asked to revert in seven ...

Coal India plans to restore production from discontinued underground mines, identifies 12 blocks

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it plans to restore production from its discontinued underground mines and has identified 12 such blocks with provisional mineable reserves of around 1,060 million tonnes. The move is seen as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020