Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Batting on Matting': Vihari trains for OZ series with coach Sridhar for company

With the COVID-19 related restrictions preventing full-fledged training, Vihari is doing his own net sessions with the help of none other than Indian team's fielding coach, R Sridhar, in their hometown. "Yes, Sridhar sir is helping me in my training and due to lockdown, you don't have grounds open.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:52 IST
'Batting on Matting': Vihari trains for OZ series with coach Sridhar for company

At a time when his India teammates are gearing up for the glitzy IPL more than 2500 miles away from Hyderabad, Hanuma Vihari has his eyes trained on something more challenging -- the marquee tour of Australia. Vihari is one of the two centrally contracted India players (the other being Cheteshwar Pujara) not part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year after being overlooked by the eight franchises.

"It would have been great if I had been a part of IPL but I can't think about it," Vihari, who has 552 runs from 9 Tests, told PTI. With the COVID-19 related restrictions preventing full-fledged training, Vihari is doing his own net sessions with the help of none other than Indian team's fielding coach, R Sridhar, in their hometown.

"Yes, Sridhar sir is helping me in my training and due to lockdown, you don't have grounds open. I am batting on matting wicket during net session," the reticent Vihari said. The primary aim is to get adjusted to the extra bounce on Australian tracks and playing on matting wickets helps as the deliveries have a tendency to rear up awkwardly.

"The grounds are all closed and this is the resource available. The bounce is different and its a challenge," said the 26-year-old, who has an average of 58 plus in first-class cricket in 85 games. It is learnt that fielding coach Sridhar, who has watched Vihari from his junior days, is monitoring his training sessions and also giving him throwdowns.

Players from Hyderabad are known to grow up on matting and astro turf wickets. Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman played a lot of cricket on artificial turfs during their younger days and their elegant wrist work could be partly attributed to "batting on matting".

Sridhar's presence will also help the Indian coaching team, headed by Ravi Shastri, who will have an idea about the progress of the non-IPL players and how they are shaping up ahead of the big tour. Originally, Vihari was supposed to go to England to play in the County championship (facilitated by the BCCI) but couldn't due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and travel restrictions.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Utkarsh India gets Brand Makeover with New Website

Kolkata, West Bengal, India NewsVoir While others are dreading the time of COVID-19 pandemic, Utkarsh India was gearing up for a bigger leap with its brand identity. And taking the first step towards that goal the company recently launched ...

SpiceJet operates repatriation flight with 160 Indians from Cebu in Philippines to Chennai

SpiceJet said it operated a repatriation flight with 160 Indians onboard from Cebu in the Philippines to Chennai on Thursday under the Vande Bharat Mission. In a press release, the airline said it will also arrange complimentary air travel ...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer talks on development, what latest we know

Fans have been waiting for over three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. Read further to get the latest updates on this upcoming Hollywood movie.A...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Real primed for another title but must rely on same players

After winning last years La Liga title with a relentless final sprint, Real Madrid are betting on practically the same group of players as they seek to successfully defend a domestic crown for the first time since 2008. With their finances ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020