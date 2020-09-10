Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carey to keep wickets in 1st ODI against England, confirms Finch

Australia's ODI skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday confirmed that Alex Carey will keep wickets instead of Matthew Wade in the first ODI against England.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:26 IST
Carey to keep wickets in 1st ODI against England, confirms Finch
Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's ODI skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday confirmed that Alex Carey will keep wickets instead of Matthew Wade in the first ODI against England. Australia and England are slated to face off against each other in three ODIs, and this series will be a part of the ODI Super League.

Carey was dropped from Australia's playing XI for the final T20I in Southampton against England, and instead of him, Matthew Wade was given a chance. "Alex will have the gloves. He has played some really good one-day cricket and he's played some really high-pressure knocks for us as well and we see him being a huge asset to that middle order," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Carey has not been in good form off late as he managed to record scores of 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is against England. In the last six ODIs, Carey has a highest-score of just 35. Finch has also backed Mitchell Marsh to carry on the momentum from the third T20I against England where he was named the Player of the Match.

"If you look at Mitch's one-day record, he averages 35 with the bat and 36 with the ball, we've probably been guilty of shuffling him around to try and fit some different pieces in there at different points," Finch said. "In that middle-order position, it's never easy to have a real high output of runs, and if you're that fourth or fifth bowler to have a huge impact with the ball. But I think he's got a great opportunity over the next couple of years to cement that spot," he added.

Australia's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against England: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Australia and England will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Calum MacLeod joins Sussex T20 Blast squad as cover for Salt

Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod has signed for Sussex for the remaining matches of this years Vitality Blast.The 31-year-old batsman, who has previously played for Warwickshire, Durham and most recently Derbyshire comes into Sussexs squad to...

Taiwan denounces large-scale Chinese drills near island

Taiwan denounced China on Thursday over large-scale air and naval drills off its southwestern coast which it called a serious provocation and a threat to international air traffic. It urged Beijing to rein in its armed forces.China, which c...

Marcelo Bielsa announces he will remain manager of Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa says he will remain in charge of Leeds for the teams first season back in the English Premier LeagueThe Argentine coach guided the northern club back into the top division after a 16-year absence in July but had yet to commit...

Aviation minister Hardeep Puri, UP CM discuss facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the work on Ayodhya airport will be done in a phased manner. Adityanath discussed developing airport infrastructure facil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020