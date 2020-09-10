Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

"While the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic made the traditional Autumn Test window unfeasible, we remained determined to deliver a unique and compelling tournament proposition which would ensure world class rugby for our fans globally, and competitive matches for players, unions and federations," Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said in a statement. There will be a Twickenham double header on Nov. 21 when the men play Ireland and the women play the second of their two autumn internationals, against France.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:20 IST
Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled because of travel restrictions impacting the southern hemisphere nations, an "alternative Six Nations", with Fiji and Japan added, was devised. Japan too then had to withdraw because of COVID-19 travel complications, with Georgia stepping in.

The new competition will comprise two pools of four. Group A will include England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia, with Group B comprising France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji. The action gets underway over the weekend of Nov. 13-15, kicking off with Ireland v Wales in Dublin on the Friday. This will be followed on Saturday by England v Georgia and Italy v Scotland, while on Sunday France will host Fiji.

The competition will conclude on the weekend of the Dec 5-6 with a final round of matches where each team will face off against the team ranked in the same position in the opposite pool. Wales's home games are expected to be held at London venues as the Principality Stadium is still unavailable after being used as a COVID-19 hospital.

Before that, the rearranged games in the Six Nations will be played, with Wales v Scotland, Italy v England and France v Ireland, on Oct. 31 and Ireland v Italy on Oct. 24. "While the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic made the traditional Autumn Test window unfeasible, we remained determined to deliver a unique and compelling tournament proposition which would ensure world class rugby for our fans globally, and competitive matches for players, unions and federations," Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said in a statement.

There will be a Twickenham double header on Nov. 21 when the men play Ireland and the women play the second of their two autumn internationals, against France. It is still unclear how many fans, if any, will be able to attend the matches across the competition. England had been hoping to have at least 20,000 at Twickenham, but the new restrictions announced by the Government on Wednesday could make that unfeasible.

"We remain cautiously optimistic about the return of fans to the stadium," the Rugby Football Union's CEO Bill Sweeney said. International matches are the main source of income for all the unions and they will be desperate to start selling tickets after seeing their finances massively impacted by COVID-19 over the last six months.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

James Bond, ''Avengers'' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stir...

EU tells UK to scrap plan for Brexit treaty breach but UK refuses

The European Union told Britain on Thursday it should urgently scrap a plan to break their divorce treaty but Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government refused and instead pressed ahead with a draft law that could sink four years of Brexit t...

Two toddlers to undergo life-saving ERT therapy

Two baby girls, aged 2 and 3 years and diagnosed with Pompe disease, a form of Lysosomal Storage Disorders LSDs, have been cleared to start their life-saving Enzyme Replacement Therapy ERT at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. While...

Telangana: Man attempts self-immolation over disappointment with state policies

A man reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire with petrol, near the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, alleging that no benefit has been received from the state policies and formation of the Telangana state. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020