Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindhu, Srikanth to lead India in Thomas & Uber Cup Final; BAI cancels preparatory camp

With World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth pulling out of the event due to knee injury, Srikanth along with 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap and the in-form Lakshya Sen will take the onus of the singles events. For the two doubles events, men's pairing of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun have been selected in the team along with Krishna Prasad Garaga.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:01 IST
Sindhu, Srikanth to lead India in Thomas & Uber Cup Final; BAI cancels preparatory camp
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

World Champion P V Sindhu and former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth will lead a 20-strong Indian badminton squad for next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Thursday. With World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth pulling out of the event due to knee injury, Srikanth along with 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap and the in-form Lakshya Sen will take the onus of the singles events.

For the two doubles events, men's pairing of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun have been selected in the team along with Krishna Prasad Garaga. The women's team for Uber Cup will be led by Sindhu, who made herself available for the tournament after initially deciding to give it a miss following a timely intervention by BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The squad will be further bolstered by the presence of former world no 1 Saina Nehwal and Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who will be helming the doubles department. Youngsters Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod were also included in the 10-member squad. In Thomas Cup, India has been placed in Group C with the formidable 2016 champions Denmark apart from Germany and Algeria. In Uber Cup, India finds itself in Group D with the other teams being China, Germany and France. However, the 14-time champions China are yet to confirm their participation.

Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, Laskhya and women's doubles pair of Ashwini and Sikki will also participate in the two Super 750 events -- Denmark Open (Oct 13-18) and Denmark Masters (Oct 20-25) which will he held after the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. With September 18 being the cut-off date for sending entries for the prestigious biennial tournament, the six-member selection committee was earlier supposed to pick the team on September 17.

The Sports Authority of India had proposed a preparatory camp in Hyderabad which was originally scheduled to start on September 7 and conclude on September 27 for the event set for October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark. However, the camp was cancelled on Thursday after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the seven-day mandatory quarantine period and BAI then decided to announce the team.

"After a lot of deliberations and multi-label meetings with all stakeholders including Sports Authority of India, we have decided to cancel the camp," BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said. "With the SOP implemented and quarantine procedures followed, there will not be enough time to conduct a camp and hence it was a decision taken in consultation with the five selectors and the National Coach." With the camp cancelled, the governing body asked the selected players to keep training on their own and submit fitness certificate by September 17. "The selected players have been asked to submit fitness certificate by September 17 and players have been advised to train on their own and keep BAI updated on their regular fitness and training status," BAI said.

"Team departure will be intimated to the players in due course of time once everything is finalized." Squads: Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey, Siril Verma, Manu Attri, B. Sumeeth Reddy, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga. Uber Cup: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu, Sanjana Santosh, Poorvisha S. Ram, Jakkampudi Meghana.

Denmark Open and Denmark Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu, N. Sikki Reddy.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfires burn up entire U.S west coast, at least 7 dead

An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in all U.S. West Coast states have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least seven people, state and local authorities said.In the past 48 hours, three people died from a lightn...

ILO welcomes commitment of G20 Labour Ministers for COVID-19 recovery plans

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder has welcomed the commitment of the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers to a job-centric focus for COVID-19 recovery plans, promoting decent work for all, especially women and youth.The meeting took place agai...

Calls grow for arrest of Afghan ex-football chief on sex abuse charges

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, Sept 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pressure is mounting in Afghanistan for the arrest of the fugitive former head of the national soccer federation, who was banned from the sport for life last year after FIFAs et...

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: Official.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020