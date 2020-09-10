Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: World Series to be played at Texas' Globe Life Field

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:39 IST
Report: World Series to be played at Texas' Globe Life Field

The World Series will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, under a plan being finalized by MLB and the players union, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale He said Thursday that the two sides are still working on specified health and safety protocols, but have a framework to play the final three rounds of the postseason in bubbles in Texas and Southern California.

The best-of-three first round of the expanded playoffs are set to be played in the cities of the division winners and the remaining playoff team with the best record, with the division series, championship series and World Series moved to a bubble. The American League will play its division series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and at Petco Park in San Diego, with the National League convening in Arlington and at Minute Maid Park in Houston. San Diego and Arlington will host the respective league championship series.

By limiting travel and by keeping the teams together, the chance of the spread of the coronavirus is reduced. The NHL and the NBA have been successful thus far in concluding their seasons in the bubble atmosphere. With the Texas Rangers, who play at the new Globe Life Field, all but eliminated from the postseason, all games will be played at a neutral site.

Still to be figured out, Nightengale said, is how to safely integrate players' family members into the postseason, in general. The NBA and NHL allowed family members to join in the later rounds of the playoffs following isolation and COVID-19 testing. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier this week that teams in the first round of the playoffs would be sequestered in hotels, away from their families, in the final week of the season and in the first round "to make sure they get through the incubation period and start the postseason without any positive tests." There has been some pushback to that plan, Nightengale said.

In all, more than 40 games in this shortened season have been postponed because of outbreaks of the coronavirus, largely among members of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, both of which currently sit in playoff position. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Congress leaders stage protest in Keesara Mandal for re-allotment of land to farmers

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao on Thursday staged a protest at Mandal Revenue Office MRO in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts Keesara, demanding action against illegal land grabbing that he says is taking place in the state of Telangana. T...

Pandemic stops small German clubs from hosting cup games

It could have been the game of a lifetime for fans of German soccer club Union Frstenwalde, taking on Bundesliga team Wolfsburg in its 2,000-capacity home stadium. The coronavirus made it impossible. Frstenwalde, from the north-east regiona...

Haryana reports record single-day spike of 2,591 COVID-19 cases, 25 more die

Haryana on Thursday reported its sharpest single-day spike of 2,591 COVID-19 infections which pushed the states case count to 85,944, while 25 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 907, the health departments daily bullet...

Mike Loutfie partners with Agri SA to distribute food parcels in Mpumalanga

On Friday 11 September, the Mike Loutfie Foundation will partner with Agri SA, Mpumalanga Agriculture and the Christelik- Maatskaplike Raad CMR Mpumalanga to distribute 1 000 food parcels of fresh produce to communities requiring immediate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020