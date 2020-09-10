Report: World Series to be played at Texas' Globe Life Field

The World Series will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, under a plan being finalized by MLB and the players union, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale He said Thursday that the two sides are still working on specified health and safety protocols, but have a framework to play the final three rounds of the postseason in bubbles in Texas and Southern California.

The best-of-three first round of the expanded playoffs are set to be played in the cities of the division winners and the remaining playoff team with the best record, with the division series, championship series and World Series moved to a bubble. The American League will play its division series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and at Petco Park in San Diego, with the National League convening in Arlington and at Minute Maid Park in Houston. San Diego and Arlington will host the respective league championship series.

By limiting travel and by keeping the teams together, the chance of the spread of the coronavirus is reduced. The NHL and the NBA have been successful thus far in concluding their seasons in the bubble atmosphere. With the Texas Rangers, who play at the new Globe Life Field, all but eliminated from the postseason, all games will be played at a neutral site.

Still to be figured out, Nightengale said, is how to safely integrate players' family members into the postseason, in general. The NBA and NHL allowed family members to join in the later rounds of the playoffs following isolation and COVID-19 testing. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier this week that teams in the first round of the playoffs would be sequestered in hotels, away from their families, in the final week of the season and in the first round "to make sure they get through the incubation period and start the postseason without any positive tests." There has been some pushback to that plan, Nightengale said.

In all, more than 40 games in this shortened season have been postponed because of outbreaks of the coronavirus, largely among members of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, both of which currently sit in playoff position. --Field Level Media